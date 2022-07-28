Thursday Flakes: Prairie Madness, Botanical Gardens and Peru’s Independence Day

Today is Peru’s Independence Day. It celebrates the liberation of Peru from Spain in 1821 by Jose de San Martin. Tomorrow there is a big military parade to commemorate the establishment of the Republic of Peru. There will be a big party in every little town and every big city in Peru and I’m excited to participate in some of the activities. There have been already been plenty of activities including live music, dancing, celebrations and of course plenty of delicious street food at the plazas.

Here are some questions to get the ball rolling. Have you taken more vacations days this year? When was the last time you went to a botanical garden? Where is your favorite bookstore? Would you do a road trip in an electric car? There are also lots of great travel tips packed in today’s Flakes so let’s dive straight into the madness.

Flakes

Nebraska Punter Brian Buschini Makes the Ray Guy Award Watch List | Travel | Corn Nation

Buschini is in his first season at Nebraska after transferring from FCS Montana. He was named the 2021 FCS Punter of the Year and a first-team All-American for the Grizzlies. Buschini played in 15 games in his Montana career, averaging 45.8 yards on 75 career punts. He had 30 punts of 50 yards or longer with the Grizzlies, while placing 35 of his punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

All Three Husker Commits All-American Tournament at Fargo | Wrestling | Corn Nation

Kael Lauridsen won his second Greco-Roman title while finishing 5th in freestyle; Koehler earns double All-American honors and Ayoub makes freestyle finals.

Nebraska Recruiting: New Additions Provide a ‘Shot in the Arm’ for NU Recruiting | Football | Hail Varsity

“I also think we’ve gotten a shot in the arm from recruiting standpoint,” Frost said. “Both those guys love it and are good at it. They’ve gotten us opportunities to get some quality players that we might not have gotten before. It’s been exciting for me to watch that happen.”

Padding the Stats: Hoops Power Rankings, Fan Day and Nicklin Hames’ Fifth Year | Volleyball | Hail Varsity

Athletes can have an immense impact on young fans, whether they know each player by name or simply understand that they’re somebody “famous,” the student-athletes can benefit from the interactions in multiple ways as well.

Huskers Excited for Trip to Ireland but Focus Stays Firmly on Winning | Volleyball | Hail Varsity

“We’ve talked about it a little bit,” Vokolek said. “I think Coach Frost and this staff are going to do some things to try and get us used to it. I’m not 100% sure just yet, but it’ll be different. Both teams are going to be tested so I think the team that does better at adjusting will win the football game.”

Emma Spence to Compete at 2022 Commonwealth Games | Gymnastics | Huskers.com

Nebraska women’s gymnast Emma Spence is set to compete at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Spence, a Senior National Team Member for Canada, will compete on Saturday, July 30 at 10:30 a.m. (CT).

Husker Volleyball Announces Fan Day on August 20th | Volleyball | Huskers.com

The Nebraska volleyball program will hold a Fan Day on Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Husker players and coaches will sign autographs for two hours from 10 a.m. until Noon. Later that night, the Huskers will play their annual Red-White Scrimmage at 6 p.m. at the Devaney Center.

Travel

Everything You Need to Know Before Visiting Lima | Travel | Lonely Planet

This is a heads up for those who suffer from seasonal mood swings in drab weather – don’t assume this coastal Latin American capital is the land of sunshine. For every month of the year outside of Peru’s summer season (January to March), the skies over Lima are consistently gray.

The Best Time to Visit Lima | Travel | Lonely Planet

Oddly enough, Lima sees a greater spike of tourists when the skies over the city turn gray, as the June to August winter season is the driest time to hike to Machu Picchu. Luckily, there are plenty of festivals between July and October to liven the mood.

Can You Do The All-American Road Trip in an Electric Car? | Travel | Lonely Planet

Although fuel prices are cheaper (roughly 60% less than gas-powered cars, according to a 2020 Consumer Reports study), refueling is more complicated. This reality leads to range anxiety: the fear that an EV will run out of power before reaching its destination or a place to recharge.

Nine of the Best Botanical Gardens in the World | Travel | Lonely Planet

The botanical gardens that thrive today have found new ways to generate buzz: treetop walkways, outdoor concerts, art installations, restaurants, play areas and more. Here are some of the most spectacular, sure to please confirmed anthophiles and the soon-to-be-converted alike.

Famous Authors Share Their Favorite US Bookstores | Travel | Lonely Planet

Reading material, whether destination-related or just a way to while away the journey, is an essential packing list item. But cozy, well-curated independent bookstores are often trip-worthy in their own right. We asked 11 best-selling writers to tell us which shops are worth a detour for book-loving travelers.

Top Things to Know If You’re Visiting Colorado | Travel | Lonely Planet

﻿Whether it’s the majestic mountains, the outdoor adventures, the cowboy cool of its ski towns or vibrant cities filled with terrific art and dining, Colorado has a way of pulling you in. While traveling in Colorado is usually hassle easy, there are a few things to know before you set off. Here are our top tips and strategies to help you navigate Colorado.

United Adds 120 Flights for Upcoming College Football Season | Travel | Travel Pulse

Sept 17: University of Oklahoma @ University of Nebraska (Sept. 16-18: direct, round-trip flight between Oklahoma City, OK and Lincoln, NE)

Americans Prioritizing Travel, Using More Vacation Days | Travel | Travel Pulse

The survey revealed that 57 percent of Americans have taken a vacation of at least a week to a destination 100 miles or more away from home in the last year, an increase of 44 percent over the previous year.

FAA Leader Claims US Airlines Cutting Down on Delays, Cancellations | Travel | Travel Pulse

Several major airlines blamed the delays and cancellations on air traffic control staffing issues caused by the FAA, but Nolen said most of the problems were “not in any way, shape or form related to air traffic (staffing) shortages.”

Travelers Should Expect Airline Struggles for Another Year, United Airlines’ CEO Says | Travel | Travel + Leisure

“Our base assumption is though that it’s going to gradually get better and we’re not going to get back to normal utilization and normal staffing levels until next summer,” CEO Scott Kirby said.

10 Hacks to Help You Survive the Travel Chaos | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

This is an old tip, but if you’re travelling in a couple or as a family, avoid having individually packed suitcases. By packing your items across two or more bags, it means if one suitcase does go missing, you at least still have some clothes you can use until you are reunited.

The Best Time of Day to Avoid Flight Cancellations | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

Although it’s not a guarantee, booking a flight earlier in the day can help avoid the ripple effect that snarled operations routinely cause. And at least for now, it’s one of passengers’ best strategies until airlines can hire enough crew, as well as take other additional measures to smooth out the crisis.

How to Get Global Entry for Kids | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

After waiting in one too many never-ending lines with two over-tired, crabby jet-lagged kids after a long-haul international flight, I bit the bullet and got Global Entry for them. And as it turned out, there were a few surprises along the way.

Yucatan’s Lost Hacienda Trail | Travel | BBC

Hundreds of plantations once symbolized the peninsula’s wealth but were abandoned in the 1950s after a sudden downturn of fortune. Over the years, the jungle has taken them back.

The Purest Food on Earth? | Travel | BBC

Ghee had fallen out of favor as saturated fats were considered unhealthy. But now, Indians are finding their way back to this ingredient that’s so integral to their cuisine.

The Rest

What Tops California? Some Say Mexico City. | Business | Los Angeles Times

An influx of digital nomads is flooding Mexico City, triggering complaints of gentrification, touristification and displacement in the country’s cultural heart.

Russia Will Leave International Space Station After 2024 | Space | Space.com

Roscosmos leadership has been threatening to pull out of the International Space Station for months, stating that Western sanctions will “destroy” Russian cooperation aboard the orbital lab. While those threats have been numerous and inflammatory, they have yet to sound as definitive as the latest proclamation made by the new Roscosmos chief.

The Best Foreign Language TV Shows to Stream on Netflix Right Now | Entertainment | Conde Nast Traveler

Below, our picks of the 19 best foreign language TV shows to stream now—and don’t be surprised if you end up picking up a few new words here and there.

Is the Silence of the Great Plains to Blame for ‘Prairie Madness’? | History | Atlas Obscura

Both fictional and historical accounts of this time and place often blame “prairie madness” on the isolation and bleak conditions the settlers encountered. But many also mention something unexpected: the sounds of the prairie.

Existence of Loch Ness Monster is ‘Plausible’ After Fossil Discovery | Science | The Telegraph

River system dig in modern-day Morocco offers ‘controversial’ new perspective on how marine reptiles and aquatic dinosaurs co-existed.

Last But Not Least

The Transformation of Michael Jackson

Evolution of Michael Jackson | Face Morph (1969-2009) pic.twitter.com/Ar7e4qzMdo — Lost in history (@lostinhist0ry) July 26, 2022

This happens every single time.

There is always that one! pic.twitter.com/5RCJHyI5oL — Figen (@TheFigen) July 27, 2022

Training camp is back.