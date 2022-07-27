Nebraska Punter Brian Buschini Makes The 2022 Ray Guy Award Preseason Watchlist!

A NEBRASKA SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER HAS BEEN PLACED ON A PRESEASON AWARD LIST FOR PUNTERS!

Brian Buschini, the transfer punter dude from Montana, has been put on the Ray Guy Award Watchlist!

Last season, Buschini was:

FCS Punter of the Year (2021 at Montana)

FCS First-Team All-American (2021 at Montana)

First-Team All-Big Sky (2021 at Montana)

From Huskers.com about Buschini:

Buschini played in 15 games at Montana, averaging 45.8 yards on 75 career punts. He had 30 punts of 50 yards or longer with the Griz, while placing 35 of his 75 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. Buschini also handled kickoffs for Montana, recording 35 career touchbacks.

Here’s the entire list of the 400 guys who are on the watch list. The key is to make the cuts as the season goes on. We all know that PUNTING is tantamount to

