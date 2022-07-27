 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nebraska Punter Brian Buschini Makes The 2022 Ray Guy Award Preseason Watchlist!

By Jon Johnston
Montana v Washington Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

A NEBRASKA SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER HAS BEEN PLACED ON A PRESEASON AWARD LIST FOR PUNTERS!

Brian Buschini, the transfer punter dude from Montana, has been put on the Ray Guy Award Watchlist!

Last season, Buschini was:

  • FCS Punter of the Year (2021 at Montana)
  • FCS First-Team All-American (2021 at Montana)
  • First-Team All-Big Sky (2021 at Montana)

From Huskers.com about Buschini:

Buschini played in 15 games at Montana, averaging 45.8 yards on 75 career punts. He had 30 punts of 50 yards or longer with the Griz, while placing 35 of his 75 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. Buschini also handled kickoffs for Montana, recording 35 career touchbacks.

Here's the entire list of the 400 guys who are on the watch list. The key is to make the cuts as the season goes on.

﻿Adam Korsak Rutgers
Alex Mastromanno Florida State
Andrew Osteen University of Central Florida
Andy Vujnovich Wisconsin
Anthony Beck II Georgia Southern
Austin McNamara Texas Tech
Ben Kiernan University of North Carolina
Bernardo Rodriguez University of North Texas
Brad Robbins Michigan
Brendan Hall SMU
Brian Buschini Nebraska
Bryce Baringer Michigan State
Colin Goodfellow Kentucky
Dom Dzioban Miami (OH)
Ethan Duane Old Dominion
Issac Power Baylor
Ivan Mora Wake Forest
Jack Brooks University of South Alabama
Jacob Barnes Louisiana Tech
Jamieson Sheahan Cal
Jay Bramblett LSU
Joe Doyle Memphis
Jordy Sandy TCU
Kai Kroeger South Carolina
Kyle Greenwell UAB
Kyle Ostendorp Arizona
Kyle Ulbrich Middle Tennessee
Lachlan Wilson Tulsa
Laine Wilkins Houston
Lou Hedley Miami
Lucas Dean UTSA
Luke Elzinga Central Michigan
Mason Hunt Southern Miss
Matthew Hayball Vanderbilt
Michael Turk Oklahoma
Nick Mihalic Western Michigan
Nik Constantinou Texas A&M
Paxton Brooks University of Tennessee
Porter Wilson Duke
Reid Bauer Arkansas
Rhys Byrns Lousiana
Ryan Hanson Arkansas State
Ryan Rehkow BYU
Ryan Sanborn Stanford
Stephen Kotsanlee Utah State
Tom Hutton Oklahoma State
Tory Taylor Iowa
Ty Zentner Kansas State

