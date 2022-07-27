Nebraska Punter Brian Buschini Makes The 2022 Ray Guy Award Preseason Watchlist!

A NEBRASKA SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER HAS BEEN PLACED ON A PRESEASON AWARD LIST FOR PUNTERS!
Brian Buschini, the transfer punter dude from Montana, has been put on the Ray Guy Award Watchlist!
Last season, Buschini was:
- FCS Punter of the Year (2021 at Montana)
- FCS First-Team All-American (2021 at Montana)
- First-Team All-Big Sky (2021 at Montana)
From Huskers.com about Buschini:
Buschini played in 15 games at Montana, averaging 45.8 yards on 75 career punts. He had 30 punts of 50 yards or longer with the Griz, while placing 35 of his 75 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. Buschini also handled kickoffs for Montana, recording 35 career touchbacks.
Here’s the entire list of the 400 guys who are on the watch list. The key is to make the cuts as the season goes on. We all know that PUNTING is tantamount to
The 2022 Ray Guy Award Preseason Watchlist!
2022 Ray Guy Award Preseason Watchlist!
|Adam Korsak
|Rutgers
|Adam Korsak
|Rutgers
|Alex Mastromanno
|Florida State
|Andrew Osteen
|University of Central Florida
|Andy Vujnovich
|Wisconsin
|Anthony Beck II
|Georgia Southern
|Austin McNamara
|Texas Tech
|Ben Kiernan
|University of North Carolina
|Bernardo Rodriguez
|University of North Texas
|Brad Robbins
|Michigan
|Brendan Hall
|SMU
|Brian Buschini
|Nebraska
|Bryce Baringer
|Michigan State
|Colin Goodfellow
|Kentucky
|Dom Dzioban
|Miami (OH)
|Ethan Duane
|Old Dominion
|Issac Power
|Baylor
|Ivan Mora
|Wake Forest
|Jack Brooks
|University of South Alabama
|Jacob Barnes
|Louisiana Tech
|Jamieson Sheahan
|Cal
|Jay Bramblett
|LSU
|Joe Doyle
|Memphis
|Jordy Sandy
|TCU
|Kai Kroeger
|South Carolina
|Kyle Greenwell
|UAB
|Kyle Ostendorp
|Arizona
|Kyle Ulbrich
|Middle Tennessee
|Lachlan Wilson
|Tulsa
|Laine Wilkins
|Houston
|Lou Hedley
|Miami
|Lucas Dean
|UTSA
|Luke Elzinga
|Central Michigan
|Mason Hunt
|Southern Miss
|Matthew Hayball
|Vanderbilt
|Michael Turk
|Oklahoma
|Nick Mihalic
|Western Michigan
|Nik Constantinou
|Texas A&M
|Paxton Brooks
|University of Tennessee
|Porter Wilson
|Duke
|Reid Bauer
|Arkansas
|Rhys Byrns
|Lousiana
|Ryan Hanson
|Arkansas State
|Ryan Rehkow
|BYU
|Ryan Sanborn
|Stanford
|Stephen Kotsanlee
|Utah State
|Tom Hutton
|Oklahoma State
|Tory Taylor
|Iowa
|Ty Zentner
|Kansas State
Loading comments...