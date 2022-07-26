Wrestling: Huskers’ Biggest Target Wins World Title in Rome

Out of Omaha, Millard South’s Joel Adams is one of the country’s best uncommitted wrestling recruits. He’s Nebraska’s biggest remaining target for the class of 2023.

And he just won himself a World Title this afternoon.

Wrestling at the UWW Cadet World Championships in Rome, Italy, Adams made an absolute mockery of the field at 65 kg in Greco-Roman wrestling.

Joel Adams will wrestle for World today at 12pm Eastern Time#UWW #WrestleRome pic.twitter.com/NTFq995mcT — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) July 26, 2022

Adams started things with an 8-0 win via technical superiority over Japan’s Takuku Suzuki. He then beat Switzerland’s Saya Brunner 10-0 in 1:24.

In the quarterfinal round, Adams beat Georgia’s Aleksandre Rusitashvili 6-0. He then downed Ukraine’s Petro Shafranskyi 6-0 in the semis.

Onto the finals, Adams took on Iran’s Ahoura Bauveiri-Piani. Adams showed a slick arm-drag that he used to secure three takedowns for the eventual 6-0 win.

Adams not only won gold, but he did so without surrendering a single point. He outscored his competition 36-0 en route to his World Championship.

WORLD CHAMPION! Joel Adams decimates his bracket outscoring his opponents 36-0. That's how you win a World Championship — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) July 26, 2022

If the Huskers could secure his commitment, it would be an absolute coup.