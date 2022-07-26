 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wrestling: Huskers’ Biggest Target Wins World Title in Rome

Joel Adams out of Millard South traveled to Italy to win a Gold medal for Team USA in Greco-Roman at the Cadet World Championships

By Dylan Guenther
Colorado v Nebraska
Former Husker James Green recently retired from senior-level competition and has been working for Team USA as a developmental coach and has worked with Team USA’s cadet squad.
Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Out of Omaha, Millard South’s Joel Adams is one of the country’s best uncommitted wrestling recruits. He’s Nebraska’s biggest remaining target for the class of 2023.

And he just won himself a World Title this afternoon.

Wrestling at the UWW Cadet World Championships in Rome, Italy, Adams made an absolute mockery of the field at 65 kg in Greco-Roman wrestling.

Adams started things with an 8-0 win via technical superiority over Japan’s Takuku Suzuki. He then beat Switzerland’s Saya Brunner 10-0 in 1:24.

In the quarterfinal round, Adams beat Georgia’s Aleksandre Rusitashvili 6-0. He then downed Ukraine’s Petro Shafranskyi 6-0 in the semis.

Onto the finals, Adams took on Iran’s Ahoura Bauveiri-Piani. Adams showed a slick arm-drag that he used to secure three takedowns for the eventual 6-0 win.

Adams not only won gold, but he did so without surrendering a single point. He outscored his competition 36-0 en route to his World Championship.

If the Huskers could secure his commitment, it would be an absolute coup.

