Nebraska Cornhuskers will face Oklahoma Sooners on Thanksgiving Day

The Nebraska Cornhuskers may not be facing off against old Big 8/12 foe the Oklahoma Sooners on Black Friday, but the game will be awfully close. The brace for the ESPN Events Invitational was released this afternoon and the opening round on Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Day, had the Huskers playing the Sooners.

Nebraska will face Oklahoma at 4 PM CT at the HP Fieldhouse on the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex south of Disney World outside Orlando. The game, naturally, will be broadcast on ESPN.

The matchup between the Huskers and Sooners mens’ teams will be the first on the hardwood since February 2011. Oklahoma holds a 104-83 edge in the all-time series.

Memphis and ­Seton Hall are the other teams on UNL’s side of the eight-team bracket. Nebraska will play either Memphis or Seton Hall on Friday with the start time and TV information determined by the results of the Thursday games.

Oklahoma went 19-16 and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season. The Sooners return a pair of starters from that team in forwards Tannner Groves (11.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg) and Jalen Hill (9.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg).

Memphis went 22-11 and lost to Gonzaga in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, while Seton Hall was 21-11 and lost to TCU in its opening-round matchup. The remainder of the eight-team field includes Florida State, Ole Miss, Siena, and Stanford.

The remainder of the Nebraska non-conference schedule for the 2022-2023 season was released yesterday.