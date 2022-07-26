Nebraska Football: Mathis Named to the Nagurski Trophy Watch List and Reimer Named to the Butkus Award Watch List.

Today, Nebraska’s Ochaun Mathis was named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list. The Nagurski Trophy goes to the best defensive player in the country at the end of the season. He is one of 85 players in the nation to be named to the list.

Mathis is an edge rusher that will be playing in his first season at Nebraska this season. Previously he spent four seasons at TCU. In his career at TCU he recorded 135 tackles, 30.5 tackles for a loss, 15.5 sacks, and four tackles for a loss. He was a Second Team All- Big 12 selection in both 2020 and 2021. He was also recognized this summer by On3 as the top edge rusher transfer in the country.

.@OchaunDevon has been named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watchlist ☠️#GBR pic.twitter.com/7dHUmwCH7u — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) July 26, 2022

Yesterday, Nebraska’s Luke Reimer was named to the Butkus Award Preseason watch list. The Butkus Award honors the nation’s best linebacker. He is one of 51 players in the country and six players in the Big Ten to be on the list.

This season will be Reimer’s fourth season with the Huskers. He started as a walk-on and has since earned his scholarship. He was named Nebraska’s 2021 Linebacker of the year and was an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten performer last season. In 2021 Reimer had 108 tackles, six tackles for a loss and one sack.