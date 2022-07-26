Frosted Flakes: Fan Day, BIG West Rankings, and a Chair Stealing Sea Lion

Today is the Husker Football fan day. Fans are able to meet the players of this year’s football team tonight from 6:00-7:30pm at Memorial Stadium. The gates will open at 6:00 pm. Fans will be able to line up to get players autographs, while 250 fans (8th grade and younger) will be randomly selected to receive Coach Frost’s autograph.

The volleyball team will have their fan day on the morning of Saturday, August 20th. They will then play their red/white scrimmage at 6pm that night.

I have never been to fan day, but plan to take my kids in the next few years when they have a little more interest. Have you ever been?

This is fun

This video is a couple months old, but it’s the first time I’ve seen it and I found it funny.