Top 10 Favorite Video Games of All-Time Countdown: 5th Place

Welcome back to the Top 10 Favorite Video Games of All-Tim Countdown.

With this countdown, Jon Johnston and I will count down our top 10 favorite video games of all time. The background of the countdown can be found in the 10th place link, but as you can probably tell, Jon and I grew up playing different video games as I grew up in the greatest era of all time and Jon grew up in a different one.

If you want to catch up on the countdown, then here you go:

Now for our 5th place games!

Nate’s 5th Place Game - The Last of Us

I googled The Last of Us and I can’t believe that this game is almost 10 years old. It came out in 2013.

I believe this is the only game that came out in the past 10 years that has made my Top 10 list. I am a sucker for post-apocalyptic books, movies and video games.

The story-line and the characters made all the difference for me. It’s hard not to feel connected to a father who lost his own daughter and then meets up with another young girl, who probably makes him think of his daughter, as he tries to transport her to safety.

Or to a place that doesn’t have her best interests in mind.

Oh ya. There are zombies as well. It doesn’t get much better.

Jon’s 5th Place Game - Horizon Forbidden West

Full disclosure - I haven’t played all the way through the latest version of Horizon Forbidden West, but I’m still picking it for 5th place. I loved the first game - Horizon Zero Dawn, so it was an easy decision to buy the second, Forbidden West.

Why 5th?

I like Aloy. I like her story. I find the story of how Aloy’s world came about I find intriguing. I’ve always been a Sci-Fi fan, so the idea that a misguided man named Ted Faro built intelligent machines that ultimately destroy the world we live in isn’t so far fetched.

We find out all about it in Horizon Zero Dawn, then it’s expanded upon in Forbidden West. The cast is much greater and it makes for a more interesting experience. The characters are flawed in ways, for example, Erend is nothing more than a drunk dog. He could be so more interesting, but there’s only so much room in the game for that. Besides, they have to save the world.

I can accept the sometimes shallowness of the characters because it’s “a video game” that has to balance between telling a story and allowing you to spend a lot of time fighting robot dinosaurs. FIGHTING ROBOT DINOSAURS.

I mean, look at this!

The game play is enjoyable. A variety of weapons, and a wide assortment of aforementioned dinosaurs to battle, large and small. A huge world to explore and save. If you’re a fan of dinosaurs, this is your game.

Each of the tribes in the west has their own idiosyncrasies, and even though I think some of the outfits are pretty stupid looking, and their customs annoying, overall I can accept them.

Forbidden West has its annoying moments.

Aloy’s insistence she is the ONLY ONE IN THE WORLD who can save it gets to be a bit much at times. It’s redundant; why else would you be a main character if not to save a world? And in this case, it’s blatantly true; her genetic code is makes her the only person who can access all the secret hideaways required to win, to save the world, and provide a future for humanity.

Aloy’s makes up for her annoying habits with wit, sarcasm and fighting robot dinosaurs. And as you can see in the video below the graphics are incredible.

The other very annoying aspect; the song of the “chorus” when you get to Plainsong in Forbidden West irritated me so much I nearly deleted the damned game. Thank God it goes away after a bit. In fact, while Plainsong is beautiful, I’d be okay if they gave you the option of destroying everyone and everything in it. I’m not against vegans, but if this is them in some post-post apocalytpic future, perhaps we should consider destroying them now.

Is there a HUNT THE VEGAN game? If there is, what is it? I want to play it.

Then there’s the fish that magically disappear when you’re about to catch them. And the fact that Aloy’s friends just accept that she’s going away on dangerous missions while simultaneously being the ONLY PERSON WHO CAN SAVE THE WORLD. Why would they let her do that?

It all makes up for it when you’re fighting the giant equivalent of a robot woolly mammoth that sometimes tromps the shit out of you or throws you to your death with its tusks.

Seriously. Robot dinosaurs, man.

