Nebraska Cornhuskers full 2022 non-conference schedule announced

The 2022 Nebraska Cornhuskers’ men’s basketball team’s full non-conference schedule is officially out. Fourth year head coach Fred Hoiberg will have his work cut out for him as the huskers face four Power-Six teams plus the tournament in Orlando.

As previously announced, Nebraska faces a number of quality teams this year with a few buy games mixed in. Besides the Orlando based ESPN Invitational bracket, the final pieces are now filled in for the non-conference schedule in addition to league pairings.

The Huskers host Chadron State and travel to Boulder to take on old foe acolorado in exhibition play before opening the season with Maine on Nov. 7 and Nebraska-Omaha on Nov. 10.

A trip to take on St. John’s follows as part of the 2022 Gavitt Tipoff Games Nov. 17 with a visit to Pinnacle Bank Arena by Arkansas Pine-Bluff Nov. 20 to follow. That game with the Golden Lions will be the final warm up before a trip to Orlando, Florida over Thanksgiving.

The ESPN Invitational in Orlando is still awaiting the bracket, but among possible matchups is the potential for a Black Friday matchup against Oklahoma.

A visit by Boston College on Nov. 30 as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and a trip to Omaha to take on Creighton Dec. 4 will likely be the final non-conference games before Big Ten play begins.

Following early conference matchups, Nebraska will wrap up the non-conference season with a neutral court matchup against Kansas State in Kansas City Dec. 17 followed by a visit to Lincoln by Queens University on Dec. 20, as part of Battle at the Vault. Queens went 30-4 last season, is moving up to the Division I ranks in 2022-23, and is a member of the Atlantic Sun Conf­erence. More details on what exactly the “Battle at the Vault” is have not yet been released.