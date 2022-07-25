Frosted Flakes: Velveeta Martini, Husker Offensive Depth, and 25 Runs in One Inning

We have a small flock of chickens here on the ranch. The ranchhands have used them as 4-H and FFA projects, showing birds and selling eggs.

That also means we get all kinds of chicken-related memes sent to us via social media or text. My favorite is the one with pictures of little chicken sweaters people crochet or knit for their birds.

I don’t do that.

We also get to hear at least some version of jokes about crossing roads. Now, I have a more fun story to tell when someone tries to bring up that old joke...

HINESBURG, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont family’s chicken is back home after hitching a ride in the undercarriage of their pickup truck and ending up 13 miles away in the state’s largest city late last month — a journey that included speeds of 65 miles per hour on an interstate.

Frosted Flakes

NU Notes: Huskers Set to Tip Season with Omaha - NEWS CHANNEL NEBRASKA

The Nebraska women's basketball team will tip off its 2022-23 regular-season schedule by taking on Omaha at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Monday, Nov. 7.

The next two articles take a look at the anticipated depth for the Huskers at a couple different position groups.

Jeremy Pernell: Righting Nebraska Football’s Ship at Wide Receiver - All Huskers

The position has been a revolving door. The Huskers’ portal additions have the potential to bring improved production and leadership to Mickey Joseph’s group.

Jeremy Pernell: Portal Delivers Depth to Nebraska’s Offensive Line - All Huskers

Unit’s performance under new position coach Donovan Raiola will be crucial for Husker football in 2022

WBCA Recognizes Husker Academics - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska women's basketball team gained special mention recognition from the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) when the organization announced the

Nebraska joins the offer list for 2025 running back

Huskers offer 2025 running back Alvin Henderson

More details on Malachi Coleman, impact of wins and losses on NU 2023 class

Zack Carpenter appeared on 93.7 The Ticket to dive further into Malachi Coleman's recruitment and more.

Mendelson, U.S. U19 Team Win Gold at Pan American Cup - University of Nebraska

Nebraska freshman middle blocker Maggie Mendelson and the U.S. U19 National Team won the gold medal at the Pan American Cup in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday.

SPROTS! SPROTS! SPROTS!

Sydney McLaughlin breaks her own world record in 400 hurdles

Sydney McLaughlin continued her dominance of the 400-meter hurdles, breaking her own world record for the third time in the last year.

Muhammad Ali’s ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ belt sells for $6.1M | SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports

The 1974 "Rumble in the Jungle" fight was one of boxing’s most memorable moments.

Dancers hope this adapted ballroom competition is the first of many in the U.S. : The Picture Show : NPR

Dancers who use a wheelchair or prosthetic limbs came together from across the country to Bloomfield Hills, Mich., earlier this month to compete in the first competition of its kind in the U.S.

Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi on rivalry with Sue Bird -- 'Been an incredible ride'

Diana Taurasi faced off one last time against rival superstar Sue Bird, who is retiring at the end of the season, with Taurasi scoring 28 points in a 94-78 Mercury win.

Blue Jays hit inside-the-park grand slam in historic rout of Red Sox

Blue Jays center fielder Raimel Tapia hit MLB’s first inside-the-park grand slam since 2017 on Friday night in Toronto’s 28-5 win vs. the Red Sox.

The Blue Jays have a franchise-record 25 runs in the fifth inning



Big Papi a big hit at his Baseball Hall of Fame induction | AP News

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — David Ortiz promised to speak from the heart. As usual, Big Papi delivered. His megawatt smile tinged with a tad of emotion, the former Boston Red Sox slugger was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday — after his daughter Alexandra sang the national anthiem

Reading Makes You Smarter (Mostly)

What words have your kids made up? The ABC Kids Community tell us their faves - ABC Everyday

Out of the mouths of babes … The ABC Kids community share some of the most interesting new words invented by their kids.

When Jim Carrey was told he had 10 minutes to live, this is what he did | CBC Radio

In his new autobiographical novel Memoirs and Misinformation, Carrey melds fact with fiction — and turns Rodney Dangerfield into a rhinoceros.

Study Finds The Mandela Effect Is Real, And Incredibly Difficult To Explain | IFLScience

Only one of these images is correct, and you're probably going to pick the wrong one.

'Wack Slacks': When the Media Fell for a Grunge Slang Hoax

In 1992, the mainstream media was eager to learn about the lexicon of the surging grunge scene. So a New York Times reporter phoned up an insider—who proceeded to make up a bunch of words.

Perfumer launches Eau D'ometer in response to ABC Radio Melbourne challenge to bottle the city - ABC News

Melbourne once smelt so bad a sailor's nose could detect it kilometres out to sea. Now a perfumer has responded to a "left-field" challenge to bottle its modern-day smells.

University of Adelaide student union rebrands with same name as porn website - ABC News

SA Greens MP Robert Simms has questioned a decision by Adelaide University's student union to rebrand, saying it's a "pretty sad day when students wanting to Google their student union come up with a porn site".

Boston’s new hero: woman who jumped from burning subway car into river | Boston | The Guardian

The anonymous woman jumped into the water, swam to shore, and carried on with her day. How Bostonian!

Attorney wins Ernest Hemingway contest in Key West tradition | AP News

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Some came in wool fisherman's sweaters, and other contestants had sportsmen's attire. But it was the cream-colored sweater of attorney Jon Auvil that caught the eye of judges who awarded him the title for most resembling author and former Key West resident Ernest Hemingway.

Has Florida Man finally met his match? Meet Florida Sheriff | AP News

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — When a naked man in southwestern Florida recently raised a ruckus outside his house and threatened a deputy with a kitchen knife, the SWAT team swooped in and apprehended him.

There's A Secret Message In This Letter. You're Looking Right At It. | IFLScience

Thanks to scientists from the University of Texas at Austin, you may soon be able to send secret messages in the molecular code of ink.

Google fires software engineer who claimed its AI chatbot is sentient | Reuters

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Friday it has dismissed a senior software engineer who claimed the company's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot LaMDA was a self-aware person.

The Weekly Dump

The poop ice cream to end all poop ice creams | SoraNews24 -Japan News-

This weird Japanese dessert flushes all the others down the drain.

Then There’s This

Velveeta Just Unveiled a Cheesy Martini

Fearless foodies and Velveeta fanatics should find a participating BLT restaurant stat.

Mysterious pink glow in sky over Australian town revealed to be from local cannabis facility | Victoria | The Guardian

‘Bizarre’ pink lights seen in the sky above Victorian town of Mildura were not an alien invasion after all