Friday Flakes: Average Cost for Family of Four to Attend a MLB Game is Over $200

The wife and I went to a Cubs game in Wrigley Field a little over a month ago. We sat in the bleachers. It was a night game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

I would not suggest taking young children to the bleachers for a Friday night game against the Cardinals. We didn’t, but I sat there and thought that while it was entertaining for us, it was probably not meant for an eight year old.

We had not been back to Wrigley Field in nearly three years.

About half-way through the game my wife said she wanted a beer and some food. I was holding out because I knew it would not be cheap.

She said just grab the cheapest beer and maybe some fries. I did what I was told and $20+ later I came back with a beer and a small container of fries.

So the fact that the average cost for a family of 4 to go to Wrigley Field is $312.85, based off the tweet below, was not a surprise.

It was not a surprise, but it was still sad.

I doubt things are going to get cheaper and these MLB stadium experiences will continue to price out more and more people.

I’m sure that it good for the future prospects of the game when it doesn’t make financial sense to take your kids to “the ballpark.”

Disney World might be a better bang for your buck.

