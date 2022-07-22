Five Heart Podcast 287: What Will Mark Whipple’s Offense Look Like?

Greg is out this week, but Hoss joins Todd and I for this episode of the Five Heart Podcast!

Hoss is a master at understanding offenses, so this episode is (mostly) about what Mark Whipple’s new offense will look like at Nebraska.

Hoss brings up a comment Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi made about Mark Whipple, a comment that will not make “RUN THE BALL” guy very happy:

Pat Narduzzi said of Mark Whipple:



"Our old offensive coordinator had no desire to run the ball. Everybody knew it. He was stubborn. Wake Forest was 118th in run defense and we threw the ball every down. When we ran it, we ran it for 10 yards but that wasn't good enough." — Dustin Schutte (@SchutteSports) July 21, 2022

Hoss gives us insight on Whipple’s passing offense and how that differs from what we’ve seen in the past.

Questions arise:

What will Frost’s influence bring to Whipple’s passing schemes?

Run plays - I ask Hoss, “Can our guards and tackles pull successfully?” (Don’t take it for granted that we can.)

Todd asks about weakness, specially, “What could bog down this offense?”

It’s a pretty decent discussion of all things football, especially on offense.

I ask the guys - “What do we think of media’s access being restricted to head coach and coordinators? Is this a way for Alberts to push Frost into being more of a CEO? Is this a way of restricting Mickey Joseph because of his rising popularity?

More questions - “How will the Big Ten defend against Nebraska’s new offense?”

What about draws and quarterback runs?

And then I spring on final question on both Hoss and Todd:

“What do you think of Trev Alberts first year on the job?”