Wednesday Flakes Brings You To The Halfway Point Of Summer

Congrats, we are half way through summer.

I guess your happiness with that all depends upon how you view summer. If you love summer then it’s a little depressing that it’s partially over. On the other hand, we are that much closer to football season.

On a side note, pray to the rain gods. We need moisture here in the Great Plains.

Mankilling Mastodons

Husker Hurry Up: Jason Kelce impressed by Cam Jurgens "tools" on O-Line

Welcome to the Husker Hurry Up: Your weekday guide to news, analysis and tidbits on all Nebraska sports.

Almost camping time: 5 important Husker position changes of this 2022 offseason

Whether counted as bold moves or not really matters not. The Huskers are just hoping they're the right ones.

Nebraska’s 5 burning questions as preseason camp looms - The Athletic

Practice begins in one week for the Huskers amid an intense time in Lincoln and with a Week Zero game in Ireland quickly approaching.

Other News From The Sporting World

Rugby in the U.S. is having a moment. (A good moment? TBD.) - Sports Illustrated

There’s a World Cup coming, in 2031—but U.S. qualification for the ’23 tournament is up in the air, as is the future of the domestic league. The fix? Depends who you ask.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and Fr. John Riccardo share the stage at Plymouth Right to Life Dinner - Detroit Catholic

Big Ten-winning football coach, founder of ACTS XXIX share stage during annual Plymouth Right to Life dinner and auction

Lawsuit against UW over ex-football star Cephus sex scandal dismissed

A federal judge in Madison has dismissed a woman's lawsuit against the University of Wisconsin over how it reinstated a Badgers football star who had been expelled for sexual assault.

Will Big Ten take advantage of the Big 12 calling off a merger with Pac-12?

With the Big 12 calling off a merger with the Pac-12, will the Big Ten pounce once more?

Ryder Cup: Henrik Stenson removed as Europe's captain ahead of him joining LIV Golf Invitational Series | Golf News | Sky Sports

Henrik Stenson has been removed from his role as Europe's next Ryder Cup captain ahead of his expected switch to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Warriors' Wiggins says he regrets taking COVID vaccine

Warriors All-Star Andrew Wiggins says he wish he didn't take a COVID-19 vaccine before the NBA season.

This All-Star Game Belonged To The Bullpen Hellions | Defector

Tuesday night’s MLB All-Star Game came and went, as it tends to. Fans who attended the game or watched at home were treated to a close contest, a 3-2 victory for the American League, but not much else.

The 2022 MLB Midseason Power Rankings - The Ringer

With the All-Star Game now behind us, divisional and playoff hierarchies are starting to take shape. Which teams can coast to the finish line? And which have a lot of work to do before the end of the season?

Jim Thorpe Is Restored as Sole Winner of 1912 Olympic Gold Medals - The New York Times

Thorpe, one of the greatest athletes in history, was stripped of his decathlon and pentathlon titles for violating rules against professionalism.

NFL Lineman Wes Schweitzer on Training with Climbing - Climbing

The seven-year NFL offensive guard, began rock climbing five years into his professional career. He believes it’s had a remarkable effect.

Mike Leach blasts Congress' influence on college football, NIL - On3

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach put the United States Congress on full blast during SEC Media Days over college football and NIL.

Ealey takes shot put title, USA’s first gold in Oregon | REPORT | WCH 22 | World Athletics

World leader becomes first US woman to win world shot put title

Yellow Journalism

Colorado Springs man becomes fourth person to push a peanut up Pikes Peak with his nose | Colorado Public Radio

He estimates that he used nearly two dozen peanuts throughout the week.

Lofi Girl disappeared from YouTube. Then the copyright debate began again : NPR

When YouTube took the Lofi Girl stream down by mistake, fans were not happy. It was the latest episode in an ongoing debate over copyright and bogus claims.

Gone for Thousands of Years, Wild Bison Return to the UK - Yale E360

Wild bison, absent from the United Kingdom for thousands of years, are being reintroduced to a forest near Canterbury, England to help restore the woods to their natural state.

Auditory Enlightenment