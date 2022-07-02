Georgia Receiver Barry Jackson Commits To Nebraska !

Another wide receiver! Kind of.

Nebraska picked up Barry Jackson from Cedar Grove, Georgia to the 2023 recruiting class today. Jackson is a 5-11, 175 pound receiver who chose our beloved Huskers over offers from Kansas, Pitt, UCF, Duke, and Memphis, along with a number of others.

A standout on the track and on the football field, Jackson caught 28 passes for 510 yards and seven touchdowns. Those numbers helped Cedar Grove capture its fourth state title in five years. In addition to his work at wide receiver, Jackson also returned kickoffs.

Jackson is the 11th commit in the 2023 class. He is the second wide receiver, along with Jaidyn Doss. He joins the Huskers with defensive linemen Maverick Noonan, and lineman Riley Van Poppel, linebacker Hayden Moore, offensive linemen Gunnar Gottula, Brock Knutson, and Sam Sledge are on board, along with tight end Benjamin Brahmer, cornerback Dwight Bootle, and quarterback William “Pop” Watson!