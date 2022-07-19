Frosted Flakes: Mountains, NBA Summit, and the World Championships

We just got back from a vacation to Grand Lake, Colorado. It was beautiful there. We went with my parents and my brothers and their families. We got to enjoy some hikes through Rocky Mountain National Park, and driving through the park, as well as a local event that was a lot of fun.

The only downside was that my 8 year old was sick the whole time and he was miserable when his meds started to wear off. He was able to enjoy himself some, but I don’t know why my kids always get sick on vacation. Also, the ten hour drive wasn’t the most fun.

Overall it was a great trip though. I’d like to go to some more good hiking spots, what are some of your favorite places to hike?

Here are your flakes.

Nebraska

Huskers Earn AVCA Team Academic Award - University of Nebraska

The AVCA announced on Monday that both the Nebraska volleyball and beach volleyball programs have received the AVCA Team Academic Award for the 2021-22 academic

Matthews Added to Northwoods League All-Star Game - University of Nebraska

Brice Matthews has been added to the Great Plains Division roster for the Northwoods League All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 19, the league announced Monday morning.

Mendelson Competing at Pan American Cup with U19 National Team - University of Nebraska

Incoming Nebraska volleyball freshman Maggie Mendelson will compete with the U.S. U19 National Team at the U19 Girls Pan American Cup at the Cox Business Convention

Shelley Shines at NBA Summit - University of Nebraska

Nebraska women's basketball guard Jaz Shelley was one of just 15 student-athletes from around the nation invited to attend the inaugural NBA Student-Athlete Summit

'It's what you need': Nebraska QBs embrace Mark Whipple's tough love | Football | omaha.com

Husker quarterbacks say Mark Whipple demands his players know the playbook as well as coaches, and 'never lets us get comfortable" in practice.

Nebraska Football's 2022 Schedule: A First-Quarter Review - All Huskers

A look at the Huskers’ three opening opponents

Nebraska WR to Choose From Among Huskies, Huskers and Iowa State - Sports Illustrated Washington Huskies News, Analysis and More

Ben Ngoyi from Lincoln will reveal his decision on Wednesday.

Huskers, Mickey Joseph have explosive, versatile receiver trio in 2023

Nebraska's receiver recruiting has hit warp speed ever since Mickey Joseph came to town.

Most Indispensable Huskers: Teddy Prochazka at No. 9

Here's our best attempt at naming 25 Most Indispensable Huskers for the 2022 season as we crawl closer toward kickoff.

Elsewhere

Sources - Big 12, Pac-12 won't partner as talks officially end

Officials from the Big 12 told Pac-12 officials on Monday that they're no longer interested in exploring a partnership, sources said.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce wins record fifth 100m world title as Jamaica sweeps podium - CNN

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce produced a trademark performance to win a record fifth 100m title at the World Championships on Sunday.

Competitors brave heights at Highline World Championships

STORY: At an altitude of 2252 metres above sea level on top of the Crap Sogn Gion Mountain, the athletes competed in the disciplines of Freestyle Highline and together in Speed Highline.Three 63-metre-long lines with different tensions were available for the freestyle event. The speed contest had two parallel 100-metre-long lines, on which athletes had to run a 60-metre section.France’s Benoit Brume won the Men's Speed Highline with his fastest time at 00:37:54 across the 60m segment.Frenchwoman Louise Lenoble landed a ‘Front Almighty Flip’ – completing a standing rotation around the highline while holding on to the line with her feet.In the men’s freestyle competition, American Davis Hermes wowed the crowd with ‘The Holy Grail’ – completing a double forward roll around the highline and grabbing the line in the second roll.

Americans sweep men's 100m podium at 2022 World Athletics Championships - The Athletic

Fred Kerley crossed the finish line in 9.86 seconds to win the gold while Marvin Bracy snagged silver, and Trayvon Bromell captured bronze.

NFL 2022 'Out of Nowhere' Breakout Team: Bengals running back highlights five ready to surprise - CBSSports.com

These players aren't normal breakout candidates, but they could stun this season

LeBron, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis Commit to Lakers, Each Other, per Report - Sports Illustrated

James, Davis and Westbrook all reportedly got on a group call during the Summer League to commit to making it work in Los Angeles.

MLB All-Star: Ronald Acuna Jr. was not ready for the flamethrowers at home run derby

We're talking actual flamethrowers.