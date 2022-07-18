Frosted Flakes: Jackalopes, Crab Flavored Whiskey and Billionaire Popsicles

Folklore and local legends abound everywhere you go. As a South Dakota native, I have certainly seen and heard my fair share of jackalope stories (see linked story below).

I’ve never been mean enough to try and trick a visitor into hunting for one.

I may have missed out on some fun with that one.

The majestic jackalope and how it became a folklore legend | CBC Radio

The mighty jackalope is as majestic as it is curious, but to writer and professor Michael Branch, there’s no doubt why the horned jackrabbit has captured the imagination of North America, and his own.

Have any of you ever passed along a local legend as being real? I’d love to hear about it in the comments.

Have a great week Corn Nation!

Frosted Flakes

This first story got me in the feels.

Family, friends, community dedicate Sam Foltz Memorial Highway - NORTHEAST - NEWS CHANNEL NEBRASKA

The road that once took Sam Foltz home, now bears his name.

Johansson Places 12th at World Championships - University of Nebraska

Nebraska freshman thrower Axelina Johansson placed 12th in the women’s shot put at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday night.

Nebraska football: The 10 most valuable players of the past decade

The 10 most important Nebraska Cornhuskers of the past decade.

Callan Captures Junior Gold Bowling Title - University of Nebraska

Current Husker bowler Anna Callan took home the U20 title at the 2022 Junior Gold Championships in Grand Rapids, Mich., Friday morning.

Latest Nebraska offers focused on Mississippi defensive linemen

Huskers offer pair of defensive linemen out of Mississippi

Husker baseball adds yet another transfer pitcher, this one with connections to NU’s coaching staff | Baseball | journalstar.com

The Nebraska baseball team continued its roster overhaul with the addition of a transfer pitcher from Texas A&M on Thursday.

Masker brings Huskers, youth football camp back to Kearney | KHGI

A handful of Nebraska football players, including three Husker quarterbacks, are returning to Kearney this weekend for a youth football camp.

Anderson Named Cape Cod League All-Star - University of Nebraska

Max Anderson has been named a Cape Cod League All-Star for the second consecutive summer, following a vote of the league managers.

Prediction from On3 says Huskers to win six-seven games

Preseason predictions are hard.

Huskers Run for Pediatric Brain Cancer - University of Nebraska

Lincoln - Approximately 760 participants took part in the annual Nebraska Football Road Race Sunday morning. The event was presented by the Lincoln Track Club and...

Husker walk-on WRs and DBs who can factor in one way or another

Walk-ons don’t get reps everywhere like they do at Nebraska, Mickey Joseph can attest. “At LSU, our walk-ons really didn’t get a...

Richie Incognito retires - ProFootballTalk

Sports!!!

Allyson Felix Is Running Her Last Race—and Getting Ready For a Mission - The Ringer

The most decorated woman in American track and field history is on the verge of retirement. What comes next will be the hard part.

Sandy Alcántara Is Breaking Baseball’s New Pitching Mold By Returning To An Old One | FiveThirtyEight

The reshaping of baseball this century has pushed more than a few charming and once-common archetypes to the periphery: the slap-hitting infielder, the tinkerin…

NFL helmet logos, ranked for all 32 teams from the Titans to Steelers

The best NFL helmet logos and designs, ranked.

British Open: Rory McIlroy feels pain of letting victory ‘slip away’

Rory McIlroy built a two-stroke lead with nine holes to go at St. Andrews but couldn’t hold off the charge of British Open winner Cameron Smith.

Conference realignment slows as Big 12, Pac-12 may be realizing they’re worth more together than apart - CBSSports.com

Plus: What’s ahead for the Big Ten, SEC, ACC and College Football Playoff?

Reading Makes You Smarter (Maybe)

Taking back control of your time - All In The Mind - ABC Radio National

Our brains are easily distracted or overwhelmed. And that can make getting stuff done harder than it needs to be. This week, we look at methods and strategies for avoiding unnecessary stress by managing your priorities, your focus, and your energy with organisational psychologist Dr Amantha Imber.

How a New Hampshire distillery is fighting invasive green crabs — with whiskey : NPR

Invasive green crabs are destroying marine ecosystems in the United States. A New Hampshire distillery is making crab-flavored whiskey to take them on.

Innovative ‘Sand Battery’ is Heating Small City, Storing Green Energy for Months at a Time

Storing heat in a giant "sand battery" may be the key feature to northern countries' energy needs, as one goes online in Finland.

You're not fast enough to swat a fly. Here's why. - Big Think

Flies are in no way smart, but they experience time in an almost Matrix-like fashion, which enables them to outmaneuver our swats.

A woodpecker's brain takes a big hit with every peck: study : NPR

A new study refutes the popular idea that a woodpecker's brain is cushioned from the violent impacts of pecking. It offers a different reason the birds avoid brain damage.

You’re Wrong About ‘Beer Before Liquor’

It’s a good rhyme, but it doesn’t actually mean anything.

The Weekly Dump

And it’s a big one.

45 Degrees North: Peonies, Privies, and Other Rural Legacies | The Daily Yonder

I'm not a fan of the Instagram hashtag #ruraldecay – a steady stream of falling-down barns, abandoned houses and businesses, and junk cars. But I love...

Florida woman surprised by uninvited iguana, in her toilet | AP News

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman interrupted an uninvited guest in her bathroom on Saturday night. Michelle Reynolds told WSVN that she went downstairs to make herself a snack. After putting her popcorn in the microwave she went to use the bathroom and "opened the door and did a quick turnaround because I saw this thing in there and quickly shut the door!” she said.

The Medical Reason You Might Have To Put Sugar On Your Butthole | IFLScience

It’s sometimes referred to as a “sour patch kid” or “sugaring the rim”.

Ask an expert: Yes, honey bees poop. But moving their hives is not an easy task - oregonlive.com

Why do dogs eat poop and how you can get your pet to stop

Our ranch dogs don’t eat poop, but they sure like to roll in it.

Then There’s This

40 Opulent O-Words To Optimize Your Vocabulary | Mental Floss

This omnium-gatherum will turn even oliogoglots into omniloquent charmers.

‘Eat the Rich’ truck sells $10 popsicles shaped like billionaires

This isn’t creepy at all.

I’m going to obequitate now. Except, I’m going to pretend it is a jackalope instead of a horse.