Friday Flakes: Nebraska Baseball Gets a Transfer Who Shares a Last Name with One of the Greatest Chicago Cubs Ever

Well friends, I’m not sure how many more transfers Nebraska baseball can take but it doesn’t appear that they are done yet.

Will Rizzo, a redshirt freshman from Texas A&M announced his commitment on twitter yesterday.

I am very excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and baseball career at the University of Nebraska! #GBR pic.twitter.com/nchM3zvSSi — Will Rizzo (@WillRizzo3) July 14, 2022

The 6 foot, 205 pound right handed pitcher has some experience with Rob Childress, who is the current Director of Player Development for Nebraska.

Now all Nebraska needs to do is find a Bryant, Baez and a Schwarber.

Nebraska baseball added another arm out of the transfer portal on Thursday, picking up a commitment from Texas A&M transfer pitcher Will Rizzo.

The 6-foot, 205-pound right-hander is originally from The Woodlands, Texas, and redshirted last season with the Aggies.

Texas A&M transfer Will Rizzo talks Nebraska commitment

It should come as no surprise that Nebraska was the first program to reach out when Texas A&M pitcher Will Rizzo hit the transfer portal this summer.

Rizzo has a long relationship with Nebraska director of player development Rob Childress, dating back to when Rizzo played summer ball with Childress’ son in middle school.

