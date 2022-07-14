Thursday Flakes: Sustainable Fuel, World Greatest Places and the James Webb Telescope

Well between a delayed flight on Tuesday night and a hostel power outage yesterday morning, my return to Peru has gotten off to a rough start. However, let’s focus on some positive stuff. The first images of the James Webb telescope were released to the public on Tuesday and I have to say they all look amazing. You can scroll through the articles I posted and look at the header pic to take a glance at some of them.

TIME Magazine and Travel + Leisure all released their annual ‘Best of’ lists for the year. I’m glad to see that Oaxaca, Mexico has retaken its deserved top spot as best city in the world. Singapore Airlines is still listed as the best international airline. There is also an interesting choice at #2 for best domestic airline in the United States. Go check out all the lists and let me know what you think. What is your favorite city? airline? airport? resort? Let’s hear in the comments below.

Anyways onto Flakes...

Flakes

Nebraska Recruiting: The Early Bird Gets to Keep Its Recruits . . . Mostly | Football | Hail Varsity

The baseline attrition rate for that span (2011–20) was 45.5%, and my ugly math projected an attrition rate of 40.1%, so a little off but in the neighborhood. Looking back at the numbers above, you could project that Nebraska has a slightly better chance of hanging onto its hard-earned recruits if it can get them committed before the fall.

Padding the Stats: Nebraska’s Running Back Carousel Continues to Turn| Football | Hail Varsity

Stepp’s departure cleared things up at least a little bit in an otherwise crowded running back room. Even without him, Nebraska has six scholarship backs and another six walk-ons to provide depth. However, I don’t know many that were factoring him into the the two- or three-deep even if he had stayed.

Four Huskers to Participate in “Big Life Series”: Selma to Montgomery | Sports | Huskers.com

The trip is a journey to Selma and Montgomery, Ala., for an immersive and educational experience at a key center of the civil rights movement. The four Huskers are part of a group of 100 student-athletes, coaches, administrators, conference staff, and other key stakeholders from across the conference.

Travel and Space

World’s Greatest Places 2022 | Travel | TIME

To compile this list of the World’s Greatest Places, the top spots to visit this year, TIME solicited nominations of places from our international network of correspondents and contributors, with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences.

The World’s Best Awards 2022 | Travel | Travel + Leisure

The top islands, cities, hotels, cruise lines, airports and more as voted by the readers of Travel + Leisure.

American Airlines Gets First-Ever CORSIA-Certified Batch of Sustainable Fuel | Travel | Travel Pulse

CORSIA is a carbon offset and carbon reduction scheme to lower CO2 emissions for international flights, helping to curb the aviation impact on climate change. It was developed by the International Civil Aviation Organization.

US Investigating Airlines That Delayed or Withheld Refunds During the Pandemic | Travel | Travel Pulse

“We’ll collaborate with airlines when they’re ready to take steps that are positive and proactive, whether that’s improvements in pay that are helping with hiring or flexibility in customer service,” Buttigieg told Fox News Sunday. “We’re also going to enforce passenger and consumer rights.”

Provincetown is Emerging from the Pandemic Stronger than Ever | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

Provincetown quickly became a case study for how communities can and should mobilize to mitigate outbreaks in a pandemic. The town provided mobile testing gear and released infection rates on a daily basis, and residents opened their homes and rental units to those in need of quarantine. The data gathered from that cluster of infections became the core foundation for the CDC’s understanding of the Delta variant.

18 of the Best Hikes in the Americas | Travel | Lonely Planet

Lost cities, active volcanoes, stunning coasts: this is not an adventure movie, it’s your next great hike. We’ve asked some of Lonely Planet’s seasoned hikers to recount their most thrilling experiences on foot in the Americas.

Best Road Trips in North Carolina | Travel | Lonely Planet

If you’re looking for the road less traveled, you’ll find it in North Carolina. The scenery across the state ranges from rugged mountain vistas where Daniel Boone once traveled to the sandy coast where wild horses roam.

Europe’s Island that Swaps Nationalities | Travel | BBC

Pheasant Island, located between France and Spain, bizarrely changes countries twice a year. But why?

The Empire the Aztecs Couldn’t Conquer | Travel | BBC

The P’urhépechas were one of the only indigenous groups in Mexico the Aztecs failed to conquer – but despite that feat, they were nearly lost to history.

NASA Delivers First Batch of Images from James Webb Space Telescope | Space | Astronomy

The most sophisticated and ambitious space telescope ever built has finally started its science mission.

Comparing Hubble to James Webb: The Difference in Detail is Astounding | Space | Petapixel

“This deep field, taken by Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), is a composite made from images at different wavelengths, totaling 12.5 hours — achieving depths at infrared wavelengths beyond the Hubble Space Telescope’s deepest fields, which took weeks.”

NASA’s James Webb Telescope Captures Jaw-Dropping Views of the Cosmos | Space | National Geographic

Kicking off a new era for astronomy, the new views of stars, galaxies and nubulae push human understanding deeper into the universe.

Last But Not Least

Such a good boy