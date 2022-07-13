Wednesday Flakes Loves Opposing Fans Points Of View

As with most summers, you hit a point where the dead period becomes a time to check out the teams you will be playing during the upcoming season.

The other day, our sister site “Hammer & Rails” which covers the Purdue Boilermakers came out with their rundown of your beloved Huskers. (Link is below)

I recommend you give it a read.

I also recommend you check out some of the other SB Nation sites for their Nebraska coverage. You might be surprised about how other fanbases look at us now.

Or, maybe you won’t be surprised.

We are an interesting fanbase.

Nebraska football: Phil Steele's 'Fearless Forecast' for Huskers' 2022 season

Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost could use all the positive momentum he can get entering a pivotal 2022 season,

Nebraska RB Markese Stepp has entered the transfer portal

Nebraska running back Markese Stepp has entered the transfer portal.

Mike Dawson praises Nebraska's d-line depth on 'Sports Nightly' appearance - On3

Here is a full rundown of what Nebraska defensive line coach Mike Dawson had to say about his unit during his appearance on "Sports Nightly."

Know Thy Opponent 2022: Nebraska Cornhuskers - Hammer and Rails

Can Scott Frost finally turn things around?

