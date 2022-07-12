Frosted Flakes: Sky Diving and New Name For Heinz Field

Have you ever been skydiving?

I went once eleven years ago with my boyfriend’s (now my husband) coworkers. He decided not to go and to sit and watch us.

It was a really surreal experience and I really loved it. At the time I said I’d do it again sometime for sure. Now my palms are sweating just thinking about it. This video does not make that any better:

Bruh imagine you go skydiving for your 1st time & this happens pic.twitter.com/4ZPQZf8HYd — Shannon sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) July 10, 2022

On to your flakes.

Nebraska

Ilves Sweeps Jumps at Estonia Championships - University of Nebraska

Nebraska track and field athlete Lishanna Ilves won both the long jump and the triple jump competitions at the Estonia Championships this week.

Nebraska Football Hall of Fame Announces 2022 Class - University of Nebraska

Six Nebraska standouts and two state college representatives comprise the 2022 class of the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame announced on Monday.

Nebraska adds Louisiana edge rusher Ashley Williams - The Athletic

Williams is the 10th commitment since June 1st and Nebraska's 14th overall.

Late Kick Blitz: Oklahoma at Nebraska could be a big swing game in September - CBSSports.com

In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate looks ahead to a September game that could have lasting effects on one or both of its participating teams.

Nebraska volleyball players cheer on campers at Unified Volleyball Camp | Volleyball | journalstar.com

Several Huskers said they appreciated the happiness the campers experienced — “It really just reminds me of the joy of volleyball."

Elsewhere

I believe NFL media rights will be moving to a streaming service, says NFL's Goodell

https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/07/08/i-believe-nfl-media-rights-will-be-moving-to-a-streaming-service-says-nfls-goodell.html?__source=twitter|main

Sir Mo Farah reveals he was trafficked to the UK as a child - BBC News

The Olympic star says the name Mohamed Farah was given to him by a stranger who flew him to the UK.

Pittsburgh Steelers' home venue to become Acrisure Stadium, ending two decades as Heinz Field

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced their home stadium will no longer be called Heinz Field and will now be known as Acrisure Stadium, named for a Michigan-based insurance brokerage.

Conference realignment: Live news updates as Pac-12 explores partnerships, Notre Dame remains patient - CBSSports.com

With USC and UCLA off to the Big Ten, the Pac-12 is examining its partnership options