The Nebraska Cornhuskers’ women’s basketball team will travel to Blacksburg, Virgina to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies in the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The game is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 1 at the Cassell Coliseum, marking the second straight road matchup for UNL in the 15th year of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge which dates back to 2007, though Nebraska did not participate until joining the Big Ten in 2011-2012.

Nebraska is 5-5 all-time in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, dating back to a 73-57 loss at Georgia Tech in 2011. The Huskers are 0-1 against the Hokies all-time with the lone matchup occurring as part of the 2016 Challenge. UNL fell 76-67 in Blacksburg in what was the first season for current Husker head coach Amy Williams and Virginia Tech head coach Kenny Brooks.

Most recently, Nebraska defeated Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, North Carolina 86-60 last season and Duke 83-79 in Lincoln in 2019. The event was not held in 2020 despite the men participating in the challenge. No explanation for the disparity between men’s and women’s scheduling was ever offered by the Big Ten or ACC. The Huskers are riding a two-game win streak after falling at Louisville in 2018.

As for this year’s opponent, the Hokies went 23-10 last season, including a 13-5 conference record. The Yellow Jackets advanced to the ACC Tournament Semifinals before falling to NC State 70-55 and then bowing out of the NCAA Tournament in a first round 81-84 loss to Florida Gulf Coast. The Huskers, meanwhile, finished with a 24-9 overall record and an 11-7 Big Ten record. UNL fell to Gonzaga 68-55 in the NCAA Tournament First Round.

Game times and television/streaming information will be released at a later date. ACC home games, including the road trip to Virginia Tech by Nebraska, will be on either the ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, or one of the ESPN networks.

As for the Big Ten, the league is 1-10-3 in the event all-time. Just three Big Ten programs feature a winning record heading into the 2022 event with the Maryland Terrapins leading the list at 5-2. Michigan (9-5) and Indiana (8-6) round out the list. Nebraska and Northwestern are the two programs with a .500 record in the event.

The rest of the 2022-2023 season schedule for Nebraska is slowly coming together as last month the opponent pairings for Big Ten play were announced. Be sure to check back in the coming weeks and months for the full schedule. The full slate of matchups for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge are below.