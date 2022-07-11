Frosted Flakes: Fireflies, Spiders Afraid of Other Spiders, and Lucky Charms Candles

It’s Monday again. Time for another fun-filled and productive week of work and enjoyable summer evenings.

More like crazy days scheduled down to the minute and you still haven’t figured out how you are going to get junior to practice, the dog to the vet, buy milk and refill that prescription at the same time.

I’m getting better at stopping to take a breath and enjoy what I’m doing at that moment. My new job is awesome, but my life is dictated by my Outlook calendar and some days are scheduled to the teeth. That means that I especially try to take time in the evenings to do something relaxing.

A favorite evening, calming activity of late? Watching fireflies.

Try it. You can thank me later.

Frosted Flakes

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 31 Jaquez Yant | Football | omaha.com

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. Today we highlight No. 31, Jaquez Yant.

Gabe Ervin, Jr.'s growth on the gridiron

Husker running back is finally healthy and ready to bounce back from a season-ending knee injury.

Nebraska Commit Named National High School Football Player of the Year

A Nebraska Cornhuskers RB has been named SBLive's National Football Player of the Year.

Derrick Walker purchases semi truck pursuing trucking business

College athletes have been capitalizing on their name image and likeness for almost a year now. One Nebraska athlete is taking it a step further and is creating his own business.

Nebraska makes top three for Cameron Lenhardt

Huskers make Big Ten focused Top 3 for Cameron Lenhardt

Recruiting analyst: Nebraska football’s aggressive ‘new approach’ is making ‘noticeable difference’ | Huskers | fremonttribune.com

Nebraska’s aggressive “new approach” is a hit with prospects all over the country, according to one analyst in the recruiting industry.

Maddie Krull once dreamed of playing for Nebraska. Now, it’s become her reality | Huskers | fremonttribune.com

Maddie Krull will play for Nebraska this fall, something she dreamed of as a kid attending camps not unlike the one she hosted Friday.

‘We became complacent’: Family responds to viral firework video | SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports

A suburban family is hoping to clear the air after their Fourth of July firework video accidentally sparked viral reaction.

SPROTS!!!

Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios to win Wimbledon title - BBC Sport

Novak Djokovic underlines his recent dominance at Wimbledon with a composed fightback against Nick Kyrgios to win a fourth straight title.

Tour de France 2022: Bob Jungels solos for 65km to stage nine victory | Cycling Weekly

AG2R Citroën rider takes first WorldTour win for four years in escape to Châtel

What is jogger’s nipple and how can you avoid it? | Live Science

What is jogger’s nipple and how can you avoid it? We speak to fitness and PT experts about how to prevent painful chafing during exercise

Look: French chess club assembles world’s largest chess piece - UPI.com

A French chess club unofficially broke a Guinness World Record by building a chess piece measuring more than 20.6 feet tall.

WHAT DID WE JUST WITNESS!?



One of the most bizarre sequences in soccer history, as this player celebrates a "goal" too early and kicks the ball into the sky BEFORE it fully crosses the line #FIFA22 | #FUT | #soccer pic.twitter.com/JdTrfaE0ss — OneSoccer (@onesoccer) July 10, 2022

The Weekly Dump

Could Your Old Poop Cure You of Future Diseases? | WIRED

Fecal transplants can fix gut diseases, but finding the right donor stool is tricky. The solution, some scientists believe, is to keep a store of your own.

Why Does My Poop Smell So Bad? | SELF

Sure, poop doesn’t exactly smell great, but sometimes your stool may smell extra foul. Learn some possible causes that can make your poop smell so bad.

Reading Makes You Smarter (Maybe)

U.S. State Park Unveils New Trail Made of Illegally Dumped Tires

Tens of thousands of these tires were illegally dumped in the area, and after being collected were turned into crumbs and pressed into a trail

Alaska family’s blind golden retriever found after being lost for three weeks | Alaska | The Guardian

Construction crew found elderly Lulu in bushes after thinking she was a bear

'I'll be back': 94-year-old crossing guard retires after 57 years at New Jersey school

Claire Bauman, a 94-year-old crossing guard in New Jersey, is finally hanging up her stop sign after nearly six decades on the job!

Eagle Decides He Wants the Hawk for a Sibling, Rather than a Meal - WATCH

A GROWLS Nest Cam showed a mother eagle kidnapping a baby hawk for her own baby's lunch, but something extraordinary happens after.

Conspiracy Theorists Think The Large Hadron Collider Transferred Us Into A Parallel Universe Yesterday | IFLScience

Please take us to the good timeline.

Target and General Mills Are Now Selling Cereal-Scented Candles

The scents of Trix, Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and other popular cereals are now available in candle form.

Paul Rudd becomes a real-life hero for a bullied Colorado boy : NPR

Brody Ridder, 12, came home with a nearly empty yearbook. His mom's Facebook post about the experience caught the attention of other students — and one not-so-small actor.

Then There’s This

Spiders Can Fear Other Spiders : Short Wave : NPR

If you're not so fond of spiders, you may find kindred spirits in other spiders! Researcher Daniela Roessler worked with jumping spiders and found that they know to get away from the presence of other possible predator spiders, even if they've never encountered them before.