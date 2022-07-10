Nebraska Receives Commitment from 4-star Edge Rusher Ashley L. Williams Jr. - BOOM

Well we can thank Mickey Joseph, again, and Bryan Applewhite, again, for the most recent commit for Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class.

This afternoon Ashley L. Williams Jr. committed to Nebraska. The four-star edge rusher chose Nebraska over Florida State, Missouri, Houston, Colorado, and Vanderbilt.

There has been a rush of commits for the 2023 recruiting class over the past two weeks and it sounds like they may not be done.

Williams Jr. is now the 14th’s commit in the recruiting class that will sign 18-20 kids but will likely aim at the lower end. He is the second edge rusher in the class behind Elkhorn South’s Maverick Noonan.

William’s Jr. is the 16th ranked player in Louisiana and the 36th ranked edge rusher in the country.

Prior to the arrival of #Huskers coach Mickey Joseph, Nebraska had landed two 4-star prospects out of Louisiana (Alonzo Moore & Stanley Morgan Jr.) in the @Rivals era since '02.



Currently, #GBR will double that amount w/additions of WR Omarion Miller & DE/OLB Ashley Williams Jr. pic.twitter.com/zW5HPzOeQH — Nate Clouse (@NateClouse) July 10, 2022

Williams Jr. joins Dylan Rogers in the 2023 Nebraska recruiting class. He is the second linebacker along with Hayden Moore. He joins the huskers with wide receivers Jaidyn Doss, Omarion Miller and Barry Jackson along with defensive linemen Maverick Noonan, and lineman Riley Van Poppel, linebacker offensive linemen Gunnar Gottula, Brock Knutson, and Sam Sledge are on board, along with tight end Benjamin Brahmer, cornerback Dwight Bootle, and quarterback William “Pop” Watson!