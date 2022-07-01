Five Heart Podcast 285: Big Ten Whacked Jimmy

Think about the past year for a minute.

A short time ago, the Big Ten, Pac-12, and ACC formed “THE ALLIANCE” for the purpose of joining together and thwarting the attempt to expand the College Football Playoff to 12 teams. They didn’t want the SEC and ESPN controlling the negotiations, the format, anything without them having a bigger say.

The three commissioners of THE ALLIANCE did appearances together. They were asked if their agreement was in writing. “No”, they responded, “A handshake is a handshake.”

Last night the news broke that USC and UCLA are joining the Big Ten.

How ruthless is that?

It’s like the scene in Goodfellas where Tommy gets whacked. He thinks he’s going to be a “made man” and instead he’s unceremoniously shot in the back of the head. (In the podcast, I got my characters mixed up, and said it was Jimmy that got whacked, but you get the idea.)

IT’S FUCKING RUTHLESS WHAT HAPPENED.

At least Tommy knew what was happening at the last minute when he stepped into a empty room. THE PAC 12 NEVER KNEW IT WAS COMING.

Todd, Greg, and Jon discuss the latest news about the Big Ten.

We wonder if this ultimately will be bad for college football.