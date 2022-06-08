Wednesday Flakes Brings You The Offseason

It’s over.

Well, it’s over for he Big Ten that is. As of this past weekend the 2021-22 sports season is officially over. There are no more sports until August. Michigan baseball was eliminated in the regionals with dramatic fashion by Louisville. Yes, another baseball season will go by without a team from the B1G in the College World Series. A shocker, I know.

So, now we have the upcoming season to look forward to. Enjoy your summer. Go see a baseball game or go play golf. Sit back and wait in anticipation as Nebraska Vs. Northwestern in Ireland will kick off the college football season. Yes, our beloved Cornhuskers will travel to Ireland to take on the Wildcats.

I am sure it will be must see tv for the entire nation as it will be the first game of the year. I just hope it doesn’t end up like last season when Nebraska lost to Illinois in the first game of the year...

Mankilling Mastodons

Steven Sipple: To say Casey Thompson is organized would be an understatement; his daily schedule speaks to his desire to help Husker program get on right track - On3

Casey Thompson, Nebraska's projected starting quarterback, gladly shows you a daily schedule that reflects his serious approach to football.

Hoiberg gives upbeat report on his new-look Husker team

Fred Hoiberg at one point recalled some of the closed missed calls – like that four overtime game at NC State, a bummer of a last 30...

Intangibles Nebraska is getting in Gage Stenger, plus 5 other freshmen to watch - The Athletic

The 15 incoming freshmen have been somewhat obscured by 18 transfers to Nebraska. But some will still make sure they're noticed this fall.

Updated scouting report on 4-star athlete Malachi Coleman

A closer look at one of the nation's most intriguing prospects in the 2023 class.

Two Huskers Set to Compete in Pan American Cup - Nebraska Volleyball - Hail Varsity

Lexi Rodriguez and Bekka Allick are set to represent the United States (and the Huskers) on the international stage once again this week.

Other News From The Sporting World

Notre Dame changes fight song to include 'daughters' in the lyrics

The University of Notre Dame is changing the lyrics to its fight song for the first time in almost 100 years, adding the word 'daughters' to celebrate the school's women.

Big 12 record $426M revenue, new commish expected mid-July | AP News

IRVING, Texas (AP) — The Big 12 Conference will distribute a record $426 million of revenue to its 10 schools for the 2021-22 school year, a nearly 25% increase over last year and 10% higher than its peak before the pandemic.

Nassar victims to sue FBI for $1 billion over failure to investigate sexual assault allegations

The Justice Department last month again declined to charge the FBI agents accused of mishandling the case.

The NFL's Denver Broncos have agreed to sell the team to a Walmart heir and the Walton-Penner family

The Denver Broncos and the Walton-Penner family, led by Walmart heir Rob Walton, have entered into a purchase and sale agreement for the takeover of the team.

Drew Brees Won't Return to NBC Sports as NFL, Notre Dame Analyst After 1 Season | Bleacher Report | Latest News, Videos and Highlights

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is officially out at NBC Sports after just one year. NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua told<a...

Dustin Johnson resigns PGA Tour membership for LIV Golf: Former world No. 1 unsure about major status - CBSSports.com

Johnson appears content on playing for LIV Golf no matter the consequences elsewhere

NFL should bench Deshaun Watson as more information comes in - Sports Illustrated

It is not the league’s responsibility to return the Browns quarterback to the field in his athletic prime, or make the Browns a Super Bowl contender.

Joe Maddon’s Firing Deepens Angels’ Era of Instability - Sports Illustrated

Los Angeles’s knee-jerk response to a 12-game losing streak is more of the same impatience exhibited by owner Arte Moreno during his tenure.

Cam Newton says he put himself in bad situations with Patriots, Panthers

Cam Newton called his time with the Patriots a "f---ed up situation" on a recent podcast, saying he needed more time to learn the offense.

Yellow Journalism

Metallica's Kirk Hammett on Streaming: "We Warned Everyone This Was Gonna Happen" | MetalSucks

In a recent interview, Metallica's Kirk Hammett bascially offered an 'I told you so' regarding music-streaming.

