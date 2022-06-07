Frosted Flakes: Cheese-Rolling Injuries

Is cheese rolling a sport?

Probably not, but it sounds fun. Well, not the injury part, but I imagine there is some cheese eating at some point. If not there should be.

Multiple injuries reported at the return of the Gloucestershire Cheese-Rolling Race, AKA England’s Talladega | This is the Loop | GolfDigest.com

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the world’s gnarliest contact sport returned on Sunday.

Nebraska

Nebraska football LB Garrett Nelson finding motivation from farm background: 'Cows don't have an off day'

Big Ten football transfers: Ohio State, Nebraska add key defensive pieces ready to make impact in 2022 season - CBSSports.com

Transfers are having more of an impact than ever before, and these players will make bigger waves than most in 2022

Former Husker coach Frank Solich on 2023 ballot for College Football Hall of Fame | Football | journalstar.com

Solich's career at Nebraska spanned 41 seasons. He played under Bob Devaney in 1962, and then became the head coach 36 seasons later.

Huskers Set for NCAA Outdoor Championships - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska track and field team will send 11 student-athletes to compete at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore., this week.

Huskers Add Watt as Volunteer Coach - University of Nebraska

Nebraska softball Head Coach Rhonda Revelle announced the addition of Mark Watt on Monday as the volunteer coach for the Huskers.

Keller Joins Huskers as Assistant - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska women's basketball program has a talented and experienced assistant coach with the hiring of Jessica Keller, Husker Head Coach Amy Williams announced

Former Huskers holding female basketball officiating clinic | Local | starherald.com

Brooke Schwartz and Amy Stevens will host a Future of Female Officials officiating clinic on June 18 at Scottsbluff High School.

Husker commit Gottula grows relationship with Raiola, current players on official



Elsewhere

College softball star Miranda Elish's return fueling Oklahoma State's WCWS dreams

It has taken some time for transfer-heavy Oklahoma State to jell, but led by former Oregon and Texas star Miranda Elish, the Cowgirls are hitting their stride.

Arkansas, Oklahoma State warned after odd situation at first base - ESPN Video

Arkansas, Oklahoma State warned after odd situation at first base

Aaron Donald signing new contract with Rams, All-Pro DT becoming highest-paid non-QB in NFL history - CBSSports.com

Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year becomes first non-QB to make $30M per year

Sports Digest: Tebow among first-timers on College Football HOF ballot - Portland Press Herald

2022 WCWS -- College softball's rising popularity (and local teams' dominance) on display in OKC

With Oklahoma and Oklahoma State both in the Women's College World Series, the stands in Oklahoma City are packed. But it's not just Oklahomans filling the stadium at the WCWS, an event rapidly growing in popularity.