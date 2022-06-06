Scottsbluff Offensive Tackle Brock Knutson Commits To Nebraska

Nebraska picked up another recruit in the 2023 class when Scottsbluff offensive tackle Brock Knutson committed to our beloved Huskers after this big recruiting weekend we didn’t cover much if at all.

Knutson is ranked as the 49th best offensive tackle nationally, 712th overall player, and 6th in the state of Nebraska by 247 sports. He is a three star.

Nebraska beat out Kansas State, Miami (OH), North Dakota State and South Dakota State for offers.

Mr. Knutson lists at 6-7, 280 pounds, which means he has some growing/lifting to do before he gets on the field at Nebraska. He has a great lineman name going for him!

Corn Nation welcomes Brock Knutson to our beloved Huskers!

Corn Nation needs recruiting writers. NOW.