Frosted Flakes: Husker Football Camp, World’s Biggest Plant, and Confidence

Happy Monday Corn Nation. I hop you are enjoying your summer so far. Here on the ranch, we are watching all the new calves growing and gaining confidence day by day. They run everywhere, making their concerned mothers interrupt grazing in order to chase down their wayward children.

Watching calves play is my favorite part of ranch life.

What is your favorite part of summer?

Frosted Flakes

As Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander instructed high school defenders at the Friday Night Lights camp, it wasn’t a...

Nebraska football is starting to build some momentum on the recruiting trail in the 2023 class and two top targets are trending to the Huskers.

Megan Whittaker ran through a talented field of golfers to capture the Nebraska Women’s Match Play at Elks Country Club in Columbus on Thursday.

Nebraska has extended an offer to Iowa Western defensive tackle Anterio Thompson, who was part of the Nebraska camp proceedings on Friday...

Everything changed for Nebraska PG commit Chase Clemmons during one summer working with Trey McGowens.

Two Nebraska volleyball players are among the 12 players chosen to play for the United States junior national volleyball team at a tournament this week week.

Sports! Sports! Sports!

CBC Sports’ daily newsletter looks back at one of the weirdest events in Olympic-sports history: the June 1, 1997 match race between the world’s two fastest men.

One of the two teenagers pictured sparring with boxing legend Muhammad Ali in a famous New Zealand Herald photograph has come forward with his story.

The Big Ten Network announced on Friday that for the first time ever the Big Ten conference will host a Volleyball Media Days. The event is scheduled to take place on Aug. 1-2 at the Big Ten Network studios in Chicago.

This team is historically good and making everyone look foolish.

More Noise and Other Disturbances

Meet the people who work in the "death industry",' where dealing with a corpse is all in a day's work.

For decades people have argued about its meaning, but the Guess Who frontman puts the debate to rest — for now

The seagrass is roughly 4,500 years old and three times the size of Manhattan, researchers say.

Psychologists have been closely looking at a new optical illusion that’s so potent it even tricks the unconscious reflexes of the eyes and brain. Weirdly t

https://www.upworthy.com/bionic-reading-could-be-a-game-changer?rebelltitem=7#rebelltitem7

A sketch of 5-month-old Cook became the Gerber company's trademark in 1931 and has been used in all packaging and advertising since.

Barbecued food has unique and often delicious flavors. A food chemist explains how the process of grilling over an open flame can produce flavors unattainable through other cooking methods.

The gegenschein, "faint light" in German, occurs under very specific astronomical conditions when the sun reaches the exact opposite of Earth from wherever you're stargazing.

Chances are, you're already familiar with it.

An Iditarod sled dog was found safe after disappearing from a checkpoint in the race three months ago and covering nearly 150 miles, the Iditarod Trail Committee said Saturday. Musher Sebastien Dos Santos Borges of France was picking Leon up and returning with him to France, the trail committee said in a statement.

Poop! Poop! Poop!

The golden rule of gastroenterology is to always heed the ‘call to stool’ when the urge strikes.

Then There’s This

The Americans didn't recognize Queen Elizabeth, but asked her where she lived and if she had ever met the Queen of England.

Research finds only difference between so-called action-oriented and state-oriented people is confidence

I am confident you will have a great week.