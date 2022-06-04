CornNation Needs Writers! - Recruiting, Basketball, Sports!

Do you enjoy college sports?

Do you follow college football recruiting?

Do you enjoy writing?

Do you enjoy writing about college football recruiting?

Are you a Nebraska basketball fan? Men’s or women’s, it doesn’t matter. We could use the help.

Ideally, I’d like us to cover every sport at the University of Nebraska.

We currently do not have anyone covering recruiting. We could use more help in both men’s and women’s basketball. The same with softball.

We are looking for some new Nebraska sportswriters for the site. You will have the ability to not only follow the recruiting landscape but also write about it to a national audience. We are a merry batch of pranksters who love Nebraska sports and would like to expand our recruiting coverage.

If you are interested in writing for Corn Nation, please send at Cornnation@gmail.com.

Include the following:

What sport you’d like to cover.

What do you hope to get out of joining Corn Nation’s staff?

Any experience you might have writing for other sites, etc.

Why you’re a University of Nebraska Cornhusker fan.

Let’s start there and see what happens.

Thanks for any consideration!

Jon Johnston

Fearless Leader, Corn Nation