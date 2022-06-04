Tanner Farmer Falls Short of World Team at Final X

With a spot on Team USA at the World Championships on the line, Tanner Farmer fell short in a best-of-three series against one of the best Greco-Roman wrestlers in the country at any weight in Cohlton Schultz.

Wrestling at Final X: Stillwater, Farmer proved that he’s entered the conversation in this country as one of the best Greco heavyweights, but he’s still not on Schultz’s level yet.

In the first match, Farmer fell behind when Schultz kind of caught him lunging forward and put him in a front headlock before securing the takedown.

Farmer gave up a passivity point early in the second period, this having to start on bottom. Schultz worked for a gut-wrench turn to go up 5-1 before fending off some late Farmer attacks for the win.

In Match 2, Farmer was again caught in a front headlock but was able to just bull Schultz out of bounds for a step-out point to take a 1-0 lead.

That lead didn’t last long, as Farmer was dinged again for passivity and went underneath Schultz. Sporting an elite top game, Schultz was able to gut wrench Farmer twice to go up 5-1 going into the break.

In the second period, Farmer scored when Schultz was called for passivity. Going on top, Farmer was unable to get Schultz turned. The match ended with Schultz up 5-2, giving him his second straight World Team spot.

Final X: New York

Wednesday, June 8

Former Husker great and six-time Olympic and World Champion Jordan Burroughs will be competing Wednesday in Final X at the Hulu Theatre in New York City.

Wrestling at 79 kg, Burroughs will face Chance Marsteller in a best-of-three series to determine Team USA’s representative at the World Championships in Serbia in September.