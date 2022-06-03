Nebrasketball: Huskers Nab Chase Clemmons

Hi, welcome to another addition of “Committing To Nebraska”! We hope you have enjoyed the past few additions and believe you will like this one. So, grab a drink and sit back for the fun.

In today’s episode we have a 6’0” point guard from the great state of South Carolina. He’s and three star talent and the number four recruit on 247 from the Palmetto State and thirty eight best point in the country.

Yes, as you probably all guessed, it is Chase Clemmons. This past year Chase averaged 13.2 points, 3.7 assists, and 1.3 rebounds a game during his junior season. He is also a cousin of Trey and Bryce McGowans. Which of course played into the equation. Chase was last on campus last season for one of the football teams few wins against Northwestern. Luckily it was a win and had an impact on the young South Carolinian.

He picked Nebraska over Tennessee, Houston, Georgia, and Missouri. So Fred did pull him out form a tight field of suitors. He is the first commit for the Huskers 2023 recruiting class.

Welcome to the Nebrasketball family Chase. We hope you bring your winning ways to Lincoln.