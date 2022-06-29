Wednesday Flakes Bring You The ACC, Mike Leach, And Some DankPods

Hey, did you know the ACC has eliminated division?

(*crickets*)

Yep, move on.

Mankilling Mastodons

Fred Hoiberg 'very optimistic' about this Husker basketball team

Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg and senior guard Sam Griesel, a Lincoln East grad, spoke to media Monday about the current state of the team.

Steven Sipple: Why Garrett Nelson commands so much respect; QB Thompson one confident cat; and Huskers eye 'business trip' to Dublin - On3

Nebraska junior Garrett Nelson has become a leader on not just the Huskers' defense, but for the entire team, according to teammates.

Other News From The Sporting World

ACC announces new football scheduling model starting in 2023 - The Athletic

The new model and first four-year cycle will begin during the 2023 season.

Big 12 college football preview, Part 2 - Burning questions, projections for conference's top teams

The Sooners' extreme turnover is a top storyline, but Texas, Baylor, OSU and K-State all have a legitimate chance at the title.

Mississippi State football gives coach Mike Leach two-year extension

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach has signed a two-year extension.

Big 12 eyeing Brett Yormark, executive at Jay-Z's Roc Nation, as next commissioner - CBSSports.com

Yormark has more than two decades of experience in sports, but none at the college level

Wimbledon 2022: Serena Williams out in Round 1

Williams proved she does have what it takes to compete again, even if she lost.

Deshaun Watson hearing is expected to last "several days" - ProFootballTalk

The Deshaun Watson disciplinary hearing got started on Tuesday. So far, not much information has emerged from the proceedings.

Inside the NIL-filled Jaden Rashada debacle - On3

In the ever-evolving story of University of Miami quarterback commit Jaden Rashada, everyone seems to have their own narrative.

Men's College World Series - Magical ride ends in first title for Ole Miss Rebels

For a team that wasn't sure if it would even make the 64-team postseason field, Ole Miss and its fans made themselves at home in Omaha, culminating in the first men's national title in school history.

Yellow Journalism

Searching for the dankest iPod knockoffs of the mid-2000s - The Verge

DankPods has turned finding strange old MP3 players into a hit YouTube show and one of the biggest successes on Patreon.

Amazon's e-book return policy comes under criticism from authors : NPR

Authors say readers are exploiting Amazon's seven-day return policy by using Amazon like a library and returning books after reading them.

ZVEX Effects: The man and the story behind the iconic colourful pedals

How ZVEX effects went from a necessity to stay alive to one of the most renowned and beloved pedal companies the world over.

Where will Ukraine store its grain? | The Economist

It is hard to export in a war—and there is nowhere to put it | The Economist explains

Auditory Enlightenment