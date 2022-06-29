Big Red Recruiting: Huskers’ 2023 Class Status Report

The world of recruiting is always changing. As of this writing the Nebraska 2023 recruiting class is ranked 24th in the country though the low numbers of commits has something to do with that.

Also, the lack of four star recruits is also a lagging indicator though it appears that there are some big fish on the line going forward that this coaching staff could land.

It is interesting to note that half of the commits in this current class are from Nebraska. Two thoughts to that process. First, you don’t want to let good players leave the state if you can ever stop that from happening. Second, maybe it is smart to recruit more local players as they would likely be less apt to transfer since they have roots in the area.

This coaching staff continues to recruit Louisiana, Florida, Texas and the Midwest.

Here is the current Nebraska 2023 recruiting class status report as of the end of June 2022.

The Quarterback

William Watson III, 6’0” 175 lbs - Springfield, MA

High three star with offers from Arizona, Kentucky, Michigan, Oregon, Pittsburgh and Tennessee.

Mark Whipple was recruiting Watson while Whipple was at Pittsburgh so there is obviously something there that Whipple sees. Some critics have mentioned his height but there are many examples of short quarterbacks who are successful because they get the ball out on time and where it should go.

One of my favorite facts about Watson is that his teams win. He is going into his senior season and has already won two state titles. I think that is only a good thing. He was also the 2021 MaxPreps player of the year for the state of Massachusetts.

Homegrown Nebraskans

Gunnar Gottula, 6’6”, 285 lbs - Lincoln, NE - Offensive Lineman

Three star with offers from Iowa, Iowa State and Kansas State.

Maverick Noonan, 6’4”, 225 lbs - Elkhorn, NE - Edge Rusher

Three star with offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Vanderbilt and Stanford.

Elkhorn South High School appears to be pumping out some great athletes which will benefit Nebraska football.

Benjamin Brahmer, 6’6”, 215 lbs - Pierce, NE - Wide Receiver/Tight End

Three star with offer from Iowa State.

This may be an underrated Nebraska commit in that Brahmer is a stud athlete. I assume he’s going to put on a bunch of weight at Nebraska and get moved to tight end where he will be a matchup nightmare. Brahmer is a really good basketball player and we know how that seems to translate to the tight end/wide receiver position.

Brock Knutson, 6’7, 270 lbs - Scottsbluff, NE - Offensive Lineman

Three star with offers from Arizona State, Iowa State, and Kansas State.

Sam Sledge, 6’4”, 270 lbs - Omaha, NE - Offensive Lineman

Three star with offers from Kansas and Miami-OH.

The Best and the Rest

Riley Van Poppel, 6’4” 270 lbs - Argyle, TX - Defensive Line

Four star DL with offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida State, Michigan, Purdue and Washington.

So far he’s the crown jewel of the class. It’s possible that Malachi Coleman or even Omarion Miller might have something to say about that. The same could be said for Cameron Lenhardt, Dontavius Brasell (commit date is July 2nd) and hopefully Cayden Green though Green has several crystal balls in the favor of Oklahoma.

Jaidyn Doss, 6’0” 195 lbs - Peculiar, MO - Wide Receiver

High three star wide receiver with offers from Colorado, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri and Oregon.

If Mickey Joseph wants him then there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be excited. He’s from the Kansas City area which is an area that Nebraska needs to continue to target. It hasn’t appeared to be as impenetrable as St. Louis but it’s nice to hopefully get some talons into the Kansas City area.

Dwight Bootle II, 5’10” 165 lbs - Miami, FL - Defensive Back

Three star defensive back with an offer from Northwestern and Boston College.

The offers aren’t impressive but his brother Dicaprio didn’t have a great offer list either and he ended up being drafted.

Hayden Moore, 6’3” 210 lbs - Aurora, CO - Linebacker

Three star linebacker with offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Colorado, Fresno State, UCLA, Iowa and Michigan

He is a big fan of the Blackshirt mentality at Nebraska.