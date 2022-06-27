Frosted Flakes: Alexa Sounds Like Grandma and Ole Miss Wins the MCWS

Sorry for the late Flakes everyone! I hope your Monday is off to a great start.

Frosted Flakes

College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Suspension News - The Spun: What’s Trending In The Sports World Today

Nebraska offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili was declared ineligible for the 2022 college football season following a failed drug test.

Breaking down the quarterbacks Nebraska will face in 2022 | Huskers | fremonttribune.com

This list includes the underdog story of a short-but-smart starter at North Dakota and one QB who will face Nebraska for the fifth time.

Most Indispensable Huskers: Isaac Gifford at No. 25

Here’s our best attempt at naming 25 Most Indispensable Huskers for the 2022 season as we crawl closer toward the...

Christopherson: After some angst last cycle, Huskers have recruiting momentum going locally

Your scorecard at home should now show five in-state commitments in this Husker recruiting class. That’s five out of 10 with hands raised...

Sports! Sprots! Splots!

Avalanche damage Stanley Cup moments after winning it

The Stanley Cup has been known to take a beating over the years, but the Avalanche may have set a new record.

Cristian Javier, Houston Astros bullpen combine for no-hitter vs. New York Yankees

Astros pitcher Cristian Javier had a career-high 13 strikeouts through seven innings and combined with two relievers to no-hit the Yankees in their own stadium for just the sixth time ever.

2022 NFL Preview: Jaguars try to forget Urban Meyer

The Jaguars had a lost 2021. That included Trevor Lawrence.

Men's College World Series - Magical ride ends in first title for Ole Miss Rebels

For a team that wasn't sure if it would even make the 64-team postseason field, Ole Miss and its fans made themselves at home in Omaha, culminating in the first men's national title in school history.

Your Weekly Dump

Why leaders like Putin are paranoid about guarding their poop

Russian President Vladimir Putin is so worried about enemies getting a look at his poop that he reportedly employs a special team of people who retrieve his excrement wherever and whenever he travels.

More Noise and Other Disturbances

Fin-tastic! Growing 'mermaiding' subculture makes a splash | AP News

SYDNEY (AP) — There was a pivotal moment in Queen Pangke Tabora’s life that eclipsed all others: It was the moment, she says, when she first slid her legs into a mermaid tail. For the transgender Filipina woman approaching middle age, seeing her legs encased in vibrant, scaly-looking neoprene three years ago was the realization of a childhood dream.

One Woman’s Wholesome Mission to Get Naked Outside - Outside Online

After a lifetime of prudishness, our writer tries to become one of those people who bares it all in the great outdoors

How to end a conversation with someone who won’t stop talking

Yes, saying goodbye and walking away is an option.

Snake caught eating even bigger snake in striking new video | Live Science

A new video captured by an 82-year-old man in Georgia shows an eastern kingsnake eating a larger and venomous timber rattlesnake, swallowing it headfirst.

Then There’s This

Amazon’s Alexa could soon mimic voice of dead relatives | AP News

Amazon’s Alexa might soon replicate the voice of family members - even if they’re dead. The capability, unveiled at Amazon’s Re:Mars conference in Las Vegas, is in development and would allow the virtual assistant to mimic the voice of a specific person based on a less than a minute of provided recording