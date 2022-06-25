Nebraska Starting Guard Nouredin Nouili Suspended for 2022 Season

Nebraska has lost a prized member of the offensive line as Nouredin Nouili announced on twitter he is suspended for the 2022 season due to a failed drug test.

Im sorry



My Statement pic.twitter.com/TLruOkIFrR — Nouredin Nouili | ⁶³ (@NouredinNouili) June 25, 2022

Nouili was counted on as a starter as in 2022 at guard. He started the last games of the 2021 season. He will lose a year of eligibility. He remains part of the team, can practice, but won’t be allowed to play in games.

Our beloved head coach Scott Frost issued a statement.

The following is a statement from Nebraska Head Football Coach Scott Frost:

“We will fully support Nouredin Nouili as continues his academic and athletic career at the University of Nebraska. He is an outstanding young man, who made a mistake that will force him to miss the 2022 season and forfeit a year of eligibility. Noure will be a full participant in practice this fall, and we look forward to him resuming his playing career in 2023.”

Poop.