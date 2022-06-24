Friday Flakes: Nebraska Football - to the Excitement of Joe Ganz - is Scheduled to Play Northern Iowa in 2024

It was announced yesterday that Nebraska has added Northern Iowa to their 2024 schedule.

That note went relatively without much notice by much of the fan base.

It was first reported by FBS schedules.com.

Well that schedule addition it not go unnoticed by former Nebraska Quarterback Joe Ganz.

Ganz is currently the wide receiver’s coach for the Northern Iowa Panthers. He joined the staff in 2020.

So if Joe Ganz is on the staff in 2024 then he’ll get to go up against his alma mater.

Taking on BC in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. #GBR pic.twitter.com/2geeat3znC — Nebraska Basketball (@HuskerHoops) June 24, 2022

NBA draft 2022 - Why the Houston Rockets are going all-in on their 'very painful' rebuild

Christian Wood keeps swishing 3-pointers and smiling, the skilled big man showing off his shooting range and seemingly responding whenever the other team gets within striking distance.

Roger Goodell says he has no authority to remove Daniel Snyder as owner of Washington Commanders

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says he has no authority to remove Daniel Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders amid ongoing scrutiny into the organization's workplace culture and accusations from women employees of pervasive sexual harassment by team executives.

Ex-NFL DT Tony Siragusa, 'the Goose,' dies at age 55

Tony Siragusa, the NFL defensive tackle who became one of the game's biggest players and personalities, died Wednesday at the age of 55.

The cause of Siragusa's death was not immediately available.

No, Trevor Lawrence didn’t lose $15M by gambling his rookie bonus on crypto - SBNation.com

There’s been a lot of confusion about Trevor Lawrence’s rookie signing bonus, and whether the No. 1 overall pick in 2021 might have lost a spectacular amount of money by risking it on cryptocurrency, which as we know, has crashed in recent months.

Jimmy Butler wants you to boo him at barista contests - SBNation.com

Jimmy Butler’s “Big Face Coffee” might have started as a bit of a joke inside the NBA’s pandemic bubble, but that feels a million years ago now. What began with a french press and fleecing stars with overpriced coffee has now transformed into a burgeoning empire, complete with specially sourced beans, merchandise, and now its own ice cream.

These kids yelling ‘Where LaMelo at?’ to Michael Jordan has me mad with old man anger - SBNation.com

There’s all sorts of things you have to accept when you get old, but the misplaced energy of youth is definitely the most rage-inducing. So, when some kids in Charlotte decided to stake out a parking deck used by Hornets players in the hopes to see LaMelo Ball, only to be bummed out when they only saw MICHAEL JORDAN, it was too much for me.

Adam Sandler’s ‘Hustle’ is one of the best basketball movies of all-time - SBNation.com

One of the most contentious points of debate in my house is my wife’s insistence there are two universal truths: There’s no such thing as bad mac and cheese, or a bad Adam Sandler movie. They’re her two greatest loves, and I like to remind her that cafeterias exist, as does Don’t Mess with the Zohan.

Interesting scheduling disparity in the BIG10 with MN, Neb, WI and Iowa. (Saw this on the message boards). pic.twitter.com/cq4cscDzj5 — Jim in MN (@HuskersMN) June 24, 2022

Let's Applaud the 10-Year-Old Who Walked to School Every Day for 4 Years

A kid roaming the streets on his own is like an endangered species: once common, now rare, and worth trying to bring back.

The Fight to Hold Pornhub Accountable | The New Yorker

MindGeek’s (Pornhub's parent company) policies stated that videos on its site were vetted, to make sure that they didn’t feature minors, and were uploaded with the consent of the people who appeared in them. But the company had recently been in the news after being accused of failing to adequately screen its content. A thirty-year-old man had been arrested in Florida for lewd and lascivious battery of a fifteen-year-old girl who had been missing for nearly a year; her family had found approximately fifty-eight videos of her on Pornhub and other Web sites.

The Best Things I Saw On The Internet This Week

This is what happens when you wring out a wet towel while floating in space.



Credit: CSA/NASA pic.twitter.com/yTZclq9bCJ — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) June 21, 2022