Nebrasketball: Nebraska Will Play Boston College In The 2022 B1G/ACC Challenge

“You get what you get and you won’t raise a fit.”

Our son came home from school one day this past year and said a kid a school told him this. He thought it was cool so he would say it to us when we were or his little sister got upset.

This worked for about a day and then we started to use it on him...

As you can imagine, it didn’t go over well. He hasn’t used the phrase since.

I bring this up because it’s the first thing that came to mind when I read that Nebraska would be playing Boston College in the 2022 B1G/ACC challenge.

Sources: Nebraska will host Boston College in the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 24, 2022

You see, the match-ups are selected for their expected interest in the game. Higher profile teams are chosen to play each other to enhance television ratings for the mothership (ESPN). So, the better the team you are the better chance you have to play a good team from the opposing conference. Better games equal more eyes on the tv screen.

If you’ve been playing at home with us for the past few years then you would know that Nebrasketball has not exactly been that good. So, we do not exactly have the pick of the litter when it comes to games in this series. Until Nebrasketball starts winning some games, we will not be seeing the likes of North Carolina or Duke in Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Thus, we get Boston College. A team that went 13-20 last year and 6-14 in the ACC. Mind you, they went 4-16 the year before and their head coach is on his second season. To make it fair, I am sure Eagles fans are looking at this saying “why are we playing in Lincoln Nebraska?”

This matchup goes both ways.

Boston College might very well be a better team this year. Time will tell and we will know more when the season approaches. They did end the season in the quarter finals of the ACC Tournament. Something no one saw coming. They had two very nice wins over Pitt and Wake Forest before ending their season against Miami in an overtime loss.

Taking on BC in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. #GBR pic.twitter.com/2geeat3znC — Nebraska Basketball (@HuskerHoops) June 24, 2022

See you in November, Boston College. Hopefully the Huskers fair better against this Jesuit team than the one up in Omaha.