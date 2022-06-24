Five Heart Podcast 284: Big Ten Media Rights - The First To A Billion?

Greg is out!

Todd is out!

Jon takes control of the show and invites Husker Mike!

We talk about Big Ten media rights, because Mike knows that stuff better than anyone else I know that isn’t fully employed in the media.

So.... the Big Ten is going to negotiate new media rights. The players - ESPN, Fox, CBS, and NBC.

We discuss (well, mostly Mike answers my questions) how the TV rights of Big Ten sports might be split up between the networks.

Mike proposes that the following mix might happen with Big Ten football:

Fox - Big Noon Saturday - Big Ten game of the week

CBS -2:30 - Another high profile Big Ten game

NBC - Primetime - Yet another high profile Big Ten game

FS1/BTN - everyone else that week

This would give the Big Ten three games on broadcast TV, meaning people could pick those games up with just an antenna. This is an important distinction with so many people cutting cable and worth a lot of money to the networks AND the Big Ten.

$1B per year will translate to around $71M per year per Big Ten school. That’s around double what they get now from television rights... so this round of media right discussions is crucial.

That’s what Mike and I talk about this episode!

I Have Books Out!

On August 21st, 2015, I unexpectedly dropped dead of a widowmaker heart attack. I was shocked five times on the way to the hospital with no response. I was shocked two more times in the ER. I was dead for over 20 minutes. A stent was placed, and I was induced into a coma. In January 2016, I received a second stent and in June I was diagnosed with an anoxic brain injury.

I wrote a book about death and recovery. The title, “Been Dead, Never Been To Europe” reflects the ironic nature of life: what happens versus what we want to happen.

You can download a sample here!

“Been Dead, Never Been To Europe” is available world-wide here.

My second book is directed towards heart attack survivors. “Manage Your Damage - Heart Attack Survivor” is based upon the strategies I used to recover my life.

“Manage Your Damage - Heart Attack Survivor is available here.

Consider signing up for Jon’s Postlife Crisis newsletter, which is about interests beyond Cornhuskers sports. (I know, right?)