2022 NBA Draft: Nebraska guard Trey McGowens signs summer deal with LA Clippers

Another Nebraska Cornhusker is getting a shot at the professional level.

Last night in the 2022 NBA Draft, Nebraska guard Trey McGowens did not hear his name called. But McGowens has since signed a free agent deal today to play with the LA Clippers in the Las Vegas summer league.

I’ve known the McGowens’ brothers for nearly seven years. Both are so deserving of the opportunity. Trey in LA, Bryce headed to Charlotte. https://t.co/pSr43jfmIJ — Jake (@jakeweingarten) June 25, 2022

Trey is the second Husker to be drafted or sign any form of deal with an NBA team on Thursday night, as his younger brother Bryce McGowens was drafted in the second round by the Minnesota Timberwolves on behalf of the Charlotte Hornets with the No. 40 pick overall. Should Trey earn his way onto the roster for the Clippers for next season, the two brothers join Dalano Banton as fellow head coach Fred Hoiberg era NBA players, though Isaiah Roby was also drafted in the 2019 NBA Draft after Hoiberg was hired. Prior to Roby, just four other Huskers have been drafted over the last 32 years.

McGowens started two seasons in Lincoln for Nebraska after transferring from Pittsburgh where he was also a two-year starter for the Panthers. A 6-foot-4 guard from Pendleton, South Carolina, McGowens averaged 9.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.5 steals per game in Lincoln. He was a strong defender typically tasked with the opponent’s best outside perimeter threat.

McGowens final season at Nebraska was derailed by a broken foot in just the third game of the young season. He managed to recover in time to play in 14 games down the stretch and was averaging 7.8 points on 55 percent shooting, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.6 steals per game over the final six games. He led Nebraska in steals both seasons on the court at UNL.

McGowens finishes his collegiate career with 1,167 points, 387 rebounds, 262 assists, and 192 steals.

Trey worked out with the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Sacramento Kings during the pre-draft process. McGowens ended up signing a summer league deal with the Clippers who are coached by former Husker great Tyronn Lue, the last Husker to be drafted in the first round.

The Clippers finished 42-40 last season and lost in the play-in round. The LA Clippers have signed Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe to an Exhibit-10 contract after the draft so far as well. Fans should expect to see Devoe, second-year guard Brandon Boston (51 games played as a rookie) and second-year guard Jason Preston (2nd round pick in 2021) join the back-court in Vegas along with Trey.

Trey McGowens’s professional career begins now and Husker nation wishes him the best of luck in his career.