2022 NBA Draft Open Thread

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
2022 NBA Draft Content Circuit and Portraits Photo by Jennifer Pottheiser/NBAE via Getty Images

The 2022 NBA Draft kicks off tonight in New York City with a few Huskers hoping to hear their name. Among them includes the potential first one and done in Nebraska Cornhuskers’ men’s basketball history should Bryce McGowens name be called. Older brother Trey McGowens and Alonzo Verge Jr. are also in the draft, though both are generally expected to go undrafted and potentially sign free agent deals later tonight.

The top three picks seem pretty well set by experts. Fans will likely hear Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr. going to the Orlando Magic at No. 1, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren to the Oklahoma City Thunder at No. 2, and Duke’s Paolo Banchero to the Houston Rockets at No. 3.

The full order for the first round is below.

Draft order Round 1

  1. Orlando
  2. Oklahoma City
  3. Houston
  4. Sacramento
  5. Detroit
  6. Indiana
  7. Portland
  8. New Orleans (from Los Angeles Lakers)
  9. San Antonio
  10. Washington
  11. New York
  12. Oklahoma City (from LA Clippers)
  13. Charlotte
  14. Cleveland
  15. Charlotte (from New Orleans)
  16. Atlanta
  17. Houston (from Brooklyn)
  18. Chicago
  19. Minnesota
  20. San Antonio (from Toronto)
  21. Denver
  22. Memphis (from Utah)
  23. Philadelphia
  24. Milwaukee
  25. San Antonio (from Boston)
  26. Dallas
  27. Miami
  28. Golden State
  29. Memphis
  30. Oklahoma City (from Phoenix)

For a full list of Huskers drafted in the NBA, see below:

Husker NBA Draft History

Year Round Pick Player Pos Class Draft Age Draft Team Draft Rights Trades YOS
Year Round Pick Player Pos Class Draft Age Draft Team Draft Rights Trades YOS
2021 2 46 Dalano Banton PG So * 21 Toronto Raptors 0
2019 2 45 Isaiah Roby SF Jr * 21 Detroit Pistons DET�to�DAL 2
1999 2 50 Venson Hamilton F Sr 21 Houston Rockets 0
1998 1 23 Tyronn Lue G Jr * 21 Denver Nuggets DEN�to�LAL 11
1994 1 15 Eric Piatkowski G-F Sr 23 Indiana Pacers IND�to�LAC 14
1991 1 14 Rich King C Sr 22 Seattle SuperSonics 7
1986 3 65 Dave Hoppen C Sr 22 Atlanta Hawks 6
1985 6 131 Curtis Moore - Sr N/A Portland Trail Blazers 0
1982 9 189 Jack Moore PG Sr 22 Kansas City Kings 0
1981 7 142 Andre Smith C Sr N/A Cleveland Cavaliers 0
1979 5 103 Carl McPipe C Sr N/A Philadelphia Sixers 0
1976 3 51 Jerry Fort PG Sr N/A Boston Celtics 3
1974 10 168 Brendy Lee - Sr N/A Atlanta Hawks 0
1972 3 45 Chuck Jura C Sr N/A Chicago Bulls CHI�to�CLE 0
1972 16 195 Mike Peterson - Sr N/A Cincinnati Royals 0
1971 2 33 Marvin Stewart G Sr N/A Philadelphia Sixers 1
1971 13 201 Leroy Chalk - Sr N/A Boston Celtics 0
1970 12 184 Jim Brooks - Sr N/A San Diego Rockets 0
1968 3 23 Stu Lantz G Sr 21 San Diego Rockets 8
1968 10 126 Tom Baack - Sr N/A Detroit Pistons 0
1967 15 152 Willie Campbell - Sr N/A Seattle SuperSonics 0
1966 12 100 Grant Simmons SG Sr 23 Washington Wizards 0
1960 6 45 Herschell Turner PG Sr 22 Syracuse Nationals 0
1954 11 94 Bill Johnson - Sr N/A Boston Celtics 0
1952 6 57 Jim Buchanan G Sr N/A Boston Celtics 0
1951 5 43 Bob Pierce - Sr N/A Indianapolis Olympians 0
1950 7 78 Milt Whitehead F Sr 22 Chicago Stags 0
1949 8 68 Bob Retherford - Sr N/A St. Louis Bombers 0

