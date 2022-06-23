2022 NBA Draft Open Thread

The 2022 NBA Draft kicks off tonight in New York City with a few Huskers hoping to hear their name. Among them includes the potential first one and done in Nebraska Cornhuskers’ men’s basketball history should Bryce McGowens name be called. Older brother Trey McGowens and Alonzo Verge Jr. are also in the draft, though both are generally expected to go undrafted and potentially sign free agent deals later tonight.

ABC/ESPN

7 PM CT/8 PM ET

Stream on NBA App

The top three picks seem pretty well set by experts. Fans will likely hear Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr. going to the Orlando Magic at No. 1, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren to the Oklahoma City Thunder at No. 2, and Duke’s Paolo Banchero to the Houston Rockets at No. 3.

The full order for the first round is below.

Draft order Round 1

Orlando Oklahoma City Houston Sacramento Detroit Indiana Portland New Orleans (from Los Angeles Lakers) San Antonio Washington New York Oklahoma City (from LA Clippers) Charlotte Cleveland Charlotte (from New Orleans) Atlanta Houston (from Brooklyn) Chicago Minnesota San Antonio (from Toronto) Denver Memphis (from Utah) Philadelphia Milwaukee San Antonio (from Boston) Dallas Miami Golden State Memphis Oklahoma City (from Phoenix)

