2022 NBA Draft Open Thread

The 2022 NBA Draft kicks off tonight in New York City with a few Huskers hoping to hear their name. Among them includes the potential first one and done in Nebraska Cornhuskers’ men’s basketball history should Bryce McGowens name be called. Older brother Trey McGowens and Alonzo Verge Jr. are also in the draft, though both are generally expected to go undrafted and potentially sign free agent deals later tonight.
- ABC/ESPN
- 7 PM CT/8 PM ET
- Stream on NBA App
The top three picks seem pretty well set by experts. Fans will likely hear Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr. going to the Orlando Magic at No. 1, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren to the Oklahoma City Thunder at No. 2, and Duke’s Paolo Banchero to the Houston Rockets at No. 3.
The full order for the first round is below.
Draft order Round 1
- Orlando
- Oklahoma City
- Houston
- Sacramento
- Detroit
- Indiana
- Portland
- New Orleans (from Los Angeles Lakers)
- San Antonio
- Washington
- New York
- Oklahoma City (from LA Clippers)
- Charlotte
- Cleveland
- Charlotte (from New Orleans)
- Atlanta
- Houston (from Brooklyn)
- Chicago
- Minnesota
- San Antonio (from Toronto)
- Denver
- Memphis (from Utah)
- Philadelphia
- Milwaukee
- San Antonio (from Boston)
- Dallas
- Miami
- Golden State
- Memphis
- Oklahoma City (from Phoenix)
For a full list of Huskers drafted in the NBA, see below:
Husker NBA Draft History
|Year
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Pos
|Class
|Draft Age
|Draft Team
|Draft Rights Trades
|YOS
|Year
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Pos
|Class
|Draft Age
|Draft Team
|Draft Rights Trades
|YOS
|2021
|2
|46
|Dalano Banton
|PG
|So *
|21
|Toronto Raptors
|0
|2019
|2
|45
|Isaiah Roby
|SF
|Jr *
|21
|Detroit Pistons
|DET�to�DAL
|2
|1999
|2
|50
|Venson Hamilton
|F
|Sr
|21
|Houston Rockets
|0
|1998
|1
|23
|Tyronn Lue
|G
|Jr *
|21
|Denver Nuggets
|DEN�to�LAL
|11
|1994
|1
|15
|Eric Piatkowski
|G-F
|Sr
|23
|Indiana Pacers
|IND�to�LAC
|14
|1991
|1
|14
|Rich King
|C
|Sr
|22
|Seattle SuperSonics
|7
|1986
|3
|65
|Dave Hoppen
|C
|Sr
|22
|Atlanta Hawks
|6
|1985
|6
|131
|Curtis Moore
|-
|Sr
|N/A
|Portland Trail Blazers
|0
|1982
|9
|189
|Jack Moore
|PG
|Sr
|22
|Kansas City Kings
|0
|1981
|7
|142
|Andre Smith
|C
|Sr
|N/A
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|0
|1979
|5
|103
|Carl McPipe
|C
|Sr
|N/A
|Philadelphia Sixers
|0
|1976
|3
|51
|Jerry Fort
|PG
|Sr
|N/A
|Boston Celtics
|3
|1974
|10
|168
|Brendy Lee
|-
|Sr
|N/A
|Atlanta Hawks
|0
|1972
|3
|45
|Chuck Jura
|C
|Sr
|N/A
|Chicago Bulls
|CHI�to�CLE
|0
|1972
|16
|195
|Mike Peterson
|-
|Sr
|N/A
|Cincinnati Royals
|0
|1971
|2
|33
|Marvin Stewart
|G
|Sr
|N/A
|Philadelphia Sixers
|1
|1971
|13
|201
|Leroy Chalk
|-
|Sr
|N/A
|Boston Celtics
|0
|1970
|12
|184
|Jim Brooks
|-
|Sr
|N/A
|San Diego Rockets
|0
|1968
|3
|23
|Stu Lantz
|G
|Sr
|21
|San Diego Rockets
|8
|1968
|10
|126
|Tom Baack
|-
|Sr
|N/A
|Detroit Pistons
|0
|1967
|15
|152
|Willie Campbell
|-
|Sr
|N/A
|Seattle SuperSonics
|0
|1966
|12
|100
|Grant Simmons
|SG
|Sr
|23
|Washington Wizards
|0
|1960
|6
|45
|Herschell Turner
|PG
|Sr
|22
|Syracuse Nationals
|0
|1954
|11
|94
|Bill Johnson
|-
|Sr
|N/A
|Boston Celtics
|0
|1952
|6
|57
|Jim Buchanan
|G
|Sr
|N/A
|Boston Celtics
|0
|1951
|5
|43
|Bob Pierce
|-
|Sr
|N/A
|Indianapolis Olympians
|0
|1950
|7
|78
|Milt Whitehead
|F
|Sr
|22
|Chicago Stags
|0
|1949
|8
|68
|Bob Retherford
|-
|Sr
|N/A
|St. Louis Bombers
|0
