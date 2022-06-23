Frosted Flakes: A Free Book, Mike Riley - Coach Of The Year, And Do You Even Care?

Did you watch much of the USFL?

I did not. It’s probably more because I’m just not accustomed to watching football this time of year, so I never thought about it much.

Our former head coach Mike Riley was chosen as the USFL Coach of the Year!

Riley led the New Jersey Generals to a 9-1 regular-season record. The Generals clinched the top seed in the North Division and have a 9-game winning streak after losing their week one game against the Birmingham Stallions.

The Inaugural Coach of the Year Award goes to @USFLGenerals Head Coach, Mike Riley! pic.twitter.com/ETlBUyjWzR — USFL (@USFL) June 22, 2022

FREE FREE FREEEEEEEE!!!!!!!

My book, “Been Dead, Never Been To Europe” is free on Amazon until the 25th. So go get it.

While you’re at it, go here and sign up for my newsletter, which is not about sports.

It’s Getting Closer - Do You Care?

We are a little over a month away from Big Ten Media days!

I have not yet start drinking Kool-Aid and won’t until at least another month. I thought last year was tough as an off-season, then we stammered into this year. I have talked to only a few people who are excited right now about Husker football.

That’s somewhat normal this time of year. What’s not normal is the nearly angry reaction I get when I ask someone about it. Last year was, “Show Me” year.

This year is, “Impress Me”, and it doesn’t even apply to the year. It applies to Northwestern. As in, we’d damn well better come into that game and destroy the Wildcats. DESTROY. Like we did last season. Otherwise, it’s my belief people will mostly tune out Husker football and find other things to do.

Am I wrong?

Here’s the Big Ten Media Days Schedule:

School Media Sessions on Tuesday, July 26:

Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern

School Media Sessions on Wednesday, July 27:

Illinois, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin

Did You See This?

The Ohio State University has successfully registered a trademark for "THE."



The registration was just issued on June 21st by the USPTO.



The application was filed back in August 2019. So why did it take 3 years to get approved?



A thread pic.twitter.com/Wfa5EFp4DS — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) June 22, 2022

I have no idea what it means, but it sounds really stupid. What can they do with this?

Terrible News

Everyone here is too young.

Former Colts, Ravens DE Tony Siragusa dies at 55

Siragusa became a fan favorite in Baltimore, and formed a 700-pound wall up front alongside Sam Adams to help the Ravens capture their first title at Super Bowl XXXV

We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson. pic.twitter.com/ylBvLEzjer — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 22, 2022

Then There’s This

Egad!??