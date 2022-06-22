Wednesday Flakes Gets Hot At The CWS

Man, there have been some games at the College World Series this year. Also, outside if yesterday it has been absolutely hot out. Stay hydrated for those who go as that sun will zap any moisture right out of you.

Also, isn’t it fun to have all these SEC teams up here spending their money? Oklahoma counts considering they’re pretty much there already. Just ask a Big 12 fan. Wait, are there even Big 12 fans? Good question that I should probably tackle at a later point.

Updated just before the game got ended because I have a feeling there's gonna be some rowdy @RazorbackBSB fans tearing this place up tonight! #CWS2022 #CWSS #RoccosOmaha pic.twitter.com/dS0gSm5P19 — CWS Jello Shot Challenge (@CWSShotBoard) June 22, 2022

Poll Who will win the CWS? Arkansas

Oklahoma

Ole Miss

Texas A&M

The SEC...because "It Just Means More" vote view results 60% Arkansas (6 votes)

10% Oklahoma (1 vote)

10% Ole Miss (1 vote)

0% Texas A&M (0 votes)

20% The SEC...because "It Just Means More" (2 votes) 10 votes total Vote Now

Mankilling Mastodons

Hayden Moore commits to Nebraska

Nebraska picked up a commitment from one of its June visitors, as 2023 Regis Jesuit (Colo.) linebacker Hayden Moore committed to the Huskers.

Big 12 football: Chuck Neinas questions departures of Nebraska, Missouri

It's a full decade since Missouri and Texas A&M left the Big 12 for the SEC, moves that came one year after Nebraska and Colorado left for the Big Ten and Pac-12 in 2011, respectively. And the departures by Nebraska and Missouri for what they saw as greener pastures is one that still puzzles former Big Eight and Big 12 interim commissioner Chuck Neinas.

The center of a Nebraska recruiting coup, life’s twists and a lasting connection - The Athletic

Life played out differently for five recruits from Arizona who signed with Nebraska in 2007. Jaivorio Burkes ties them together still.

Steven Sipple: Even with strong credentials, transfers Mathis and Wynn exercise restraint as they ease into Nebraska’s overall team culture - On3

Ochaun Mathis and Stephon Wynn Jr. possess the type of attitudes that only enhance Nebraska’s chances of enjoying a breakthrough season.

Other News From The Sporting World

Sun sets on Auburn’s College World Series run with deflating loss to Arkansas - al.com

Auburn went 1-2 in Omaha, losing to a pair of SEC West rivals in Ole Miss and Arkansas.

Nevada Wolf Pack selects LSU's Stephanie Rempe as next athletic director

The University of Nevada has selectedStephanie Rempe as its next athletic director, a source told Nevada Sports Net on Monday.

Linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dies

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died according to a statement released by the team today.

NBA news: Caleb Swanigan, ex-Purdue, NBA player, dies at 25

Swanigan spent three seasons in the NBA following two tremendous years at Purdue.

Rob Gronkowski retires... again, plus Auston Matthews cleans up at NHL Awards - CBSSports.com

One of the NFL's best tight ends called it a career, and Tampa Bay has big shoes to fill

The Chicago Sky Just Completed the Largest Comeback in WNBA History

What a win!

Stanley Cup Final 2022: Lightning's Jon Cooper takes issue with NHL replay system | Fox News

Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper challenged the first goal that was scored and though he won, he doesn't think replays should be in coaches' hands.

Single Football Fans Could Face Seven Years in Jail for Having Sex During the Qatar World Cup

Qatar has just announced that it will be enforcing a sex ban ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup,...

Daniel Snyder faced sexual assault allegation in 2009, document shows - The Washington Post

An employee of Washington's NFL team accused Snyder of asking for sex, groping her and attempting to remove her clothes, according to legal correspondence obtained by The Post. A team investigation concluded the woman was lying in an attempt to extort Snyder.

Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews wins the Hart Trophy

Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews has won the Hart Trophy, becoming the first player in franchise history to take home the NHL's MVP award since Ted Kennedy in 1955.

I’m Never Going to Be Fast Again, but I’m Still in Love with Running - Outside Online

Eighteen years ago, I was one of the best runners in the country, then a mysterious fatigue took that away. Now I’m learning to appreciate the running I still can do.

Which Women’s Sports Benefited The Most From Title IX? | FiveThirtyEight

How Title IX shaped the sports girls and women play.

College World Series 2022: Texas A&M baseball, Notre Dame highlights

Notre Dame plays Texas A&M in an elimination game of the College World Series Tuesday in Omaha, Nebraska. Winner gets Oklahoma. Loser goes home.

Brooks Koepka set to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series

Koepka’s brother Chase played in the opening event at Centurion Club earlier this month.

The best way to build a balanced Big Ten football schedule: Dochterman - The Athletic

History has proven that no scheduling solution will address every concern, but there is one approach that checks the most boxes.

Yellow Journalism

Tasmanian devils return to mainland Australia for first time in 3,000 years

Scientists hope the scrappy predators' reintroduction can balance ecosystems ravaged by invasive species.

Whisky Wars: Denmark and Canada strike deal to end 50-year row over Arctic island - BBC News

The Nato allies have been involved in a good-natured spat over ownership of Hans Island since 1971.

Cause & Effects: What defines a boutique pedal company, and why does it matter? | Guitar.com | All Things Guitar

Thorpy FX's Adrian Thorpe attempts to find out what we really mean when we talk about ‘boutique’ brands, and whether it really matters.

The Real Reason International Chips Have More Interesting Flavors - Eater

International chips come in flavors like hot pot and poulet roti. But in America, we have basic flavors like sour cream and onion and "Flamin’ Hot." Why is that?

The Real Problem Isn't Inflation. It's the Price Level. | RealClearPolicy

The May Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate came in hotter than expected, and the ripple effects are spreading far and wide. But by focusing so much on the inflation rate, we’re missing th

Warren Buffett’s Estate Planning Sends Charities Scrambling - WSJ

Omaha billionaire promised to give away 99% of his fortune, but there are signs a Buffett family foundation that supports abortion rights is due for a windfall rather than the Gates Foundation

Auditory Enlightenment