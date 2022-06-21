Colorado Linebacker Hayden Moore Commits To Nebraska!

Nebraska picked up another recruit for the 2023 class when linebacker Hayden Moore of Aurora, Colorado announced his commitment on Twitter.

Moore is a three-star linebacker from Regis Jesuit High School. He’s ranked as the 91st best linebacker and 9th-best player in Colorado. Per Michael Bruntz at 247, he was a visitor at Nebraska on June 18th, and picked our beloved Huskers over offers from Michigan, Iowa, Colorado and Iowa State.

Moore is 6-3, 210 pounds. He recorded 111 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks as junior, according to Hail Varsity.

Moore has offers as a pitcher, so he has the potential of being a dual-sport athlete at Nebraska.

Moore is the 9th recruit so far in the 2023 class. He joins the Huskers along with recent commit defensive lineman Riley Van Poppel, offensive linemen Gunnar Gottula, Brock Knutson, and Sam Sledge are on board, as are receiver Jaidyn Doss, tight end Benjamin Brahmer and cornerback Dwight Bootle. There’s also quarterback William “Pop” Watson!

Welcome to Nebraska football, Mr. Moore!