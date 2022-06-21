Frosted Flakes: Duck Races, A New Home for Suh, and Oklahoma

This weekend I went back to my hometown for their Appreciation Dayz. Among other things, one of the fun events that they put on is a duck race. Not live ducks, but rubber ducks.

This is is fundraiser for the Community Club and it does very well. I believe they have ten heats of ducks, people are able to purchase however many ducks they want and then on Saturday they had the ducks race. They are given a water path and a five gallon bucket of ducks is poured into the path. I believe the first three from each heat win a little bit of money and those ducks are also saved for the final race. Somehow it ends up being 32 ducks in the final, but I’m not sure exactly where my math is off.

Anyway, the 32 ducks are then auctioned off to the highest bidders before the final race. Then the top five ducks win their owners some money.

The races are fun for the kids because in between heats they can play in the water, although it is an effort to keep them back when the races are going on. And surprisingly even with no money in the race, you can get pretty excited watching rubber ducks race.

Anyway, onto your flakes.

Nebraska

Revelle Receives One-Year Contract Extension - University of Nebraska

University of Nebraska Head Softball Coach Rhonda Revelle has received a one-year contract extension through the 2026 season, Nebraska Vice Chancellor, Director

Martin to Compete at IBF U21 World Championships - University of Nebraska

Nebraska incoming freshman Jillian Martin will represent Junior Team USA this week at the 2022 International Bowling Federation U21 World Championships.

At youth camp, Nebraska football players predict big season in 2022 | Football | omaha.com

At a youth camp in Papillion, Husker defensive lineman Nash Hutmacher — up to a 800-pound squat — said he is confident in Nebraska's new-look defensive front.

Big 12 football: Chuck Neinas questions departures of Nebraska, Missouri

Four-star recruit Pryce Sandfort sees fit with Nebraska basketball | Men's Basketball | journalstar.com

Four-star forward Pryce Sandfort has history with Fred Hoiberg and Husker athletics. After his unofficial visit last week, he thinks he'd fit well at Nebraska.

Top NBA draft picks from Nebraska | College Sports | journalstar.com

Take a look at the list of highest drafted NBA players in Nebraska using Basketball Reference.

Ndamukong Suh wants to keep playing

The Buccaneers signing of defensive tackle Akiem Hicks on June 1 signaled the end of the line for Ndamukong Suh in Tampa. Indeed, that was Suh’s impression when he saw the news. “It looks like the Bucs are out of the picture,” Suh said on ESPN on Monday, via Adam Schefter. Suh, 35, made clear [more]

Elsewhere

Brittney Griner’s Wife Says Scheduled Call With WNBA Star Never Happened - Sports Illustrated

Cherelle Griner was supposed to speak with her wife on their fourth anniversary Saturday. The call never came.

'We're back': Golden State Warriors revel in 4th title amid raucous parade

The Warriors celebrated their fourth title in eight years in style as thousands crowded the streets of San Francisco for Monday's parade.

Nine NFL players entering a make-or-break 2022 season: Steelers' Devin Bush, Lions' Jeff Okudah and more - CBSSports.com

The NFL futures for these players hinge on the seasons they have in 2022

College Sports’ ‘King Of NIL’ Is Racking Up Endorsement Deals At A Small HBCU

https://www.forbes.com/sites/brettknight/2022/06/19/college-sports-king-of-nil-is-racking-up-endorsement-deals-at-a-small-hbcu/?sh=19ff681647cc

How Title IX increased resources for women's college sports

Fifty years after Title IX passed, women's college sports have come a long way. But the effects have been gradual, and there's still more to do.

Oklahoma is Now the Favorite to Win the College World Series

The Oklahoma Sooners are now the betting favorite to win the 2022 College World Series.