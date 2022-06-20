Frosted Flakes: New Nerf Mascot, Whisky War Ends, and Pumpkin Toadlets

It is haying season in northeast Nebraska. The hot, dry weather has made it challenging to get quality hay baled.

Most of the time, we worry about rain and how that affects hay. This week, it has been the heat and lack of humidity. When alfalfa gets this dry, all of the leaves have a tendency to fall off and the leaves are the most nutritious part of the plant. Without the leaves, your hay is mostly stems.

We don’t have any afalfa growing at the moment. We put up some rye hay and that was challenging enough. The rain made us wait a little longer than we wanted and the rye was starting to get seed heads before it got cut. It will still be good feed, but it could have been better if we’d been able to get it down sooner.

With the massive drought covering a large chunk of the western U.S., I know better than to complain about getting any hay. Even average-ish stuff.

