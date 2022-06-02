Burying The Worst Year Ever In Husker Sports History

2021-2022 - The Worst Year in University Of Nebraska Sports History.

It wasn’t just the records; it was the method of losing and the expectations before the year started.

Yes, the women’s teams did well. Volleyball is still one of the best in the nation. The WBB had a good season, made the NCAA tourney. The softball team won the Big Ten tournament for the first time in school history and made the NCAA tourney.

That’s not what I’m talking about. You know that.

Let’s put a stake in this year, bury it, and move on.

There’s “HOPE” for the future. What does it look like?

I Have Books Out!

On August 21st, 2015, I unexpectedly dropped dead of a widowmaker heart attack. I was shocked five times on the way to the hospital with no response. I was shocked two more times in the ER. I was dead for over 20 minutes. A stent was placed, and I was induced into a coma. In January 2016, I received a second stent and in June I was diagnosed with an anoxic brain injury.

I wrote a book about death and recovery. The title, “Been Dead, Never Been To Europe” reflects the ironic nature of life: what happens versus what we want to happen.

You can download a sample here!

“Been Dead, Never Been To Europe” is available world-wide here.

My second book is directed towards heart attack survivors. “Manage Your Damage - Heart Attack Survivor” is based upon the strategies I used to recover my life.

“Manage Your Damage - Heart Attack Survivor is available here.

Consider signing up for Jon’s Postlife Crisis newsletter, which is about interests beyond Cornhuskers sports. (I know, right?)