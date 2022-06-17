Nebraska Huskers men’s basketball announces 2022-2023 Big Ten opponents

The Nebraska Cornhuskers’ men’s basketball program will once again play a 20-game Big Ten Conference schedule during the 2022-2023 season. The Huskers’ conference opponents were revealed by the Big Ten office on Thursday. While UNL does not yet know specific dates for the contests, the locations of each game have been announced.

Nebraska will have three home only games and three away only games, and will also play seven opponents both at home and on the road.

Home Only – Northwestern, Ohio State, Wisconsin

– Northwestern, Ohio State, Wisconsin Away Only – Indiana, Michigan, Rutgers

– Indiana, Michigan, Rutgers Home and Away – Michigan State, Penn State, Purdue, Minnesota, Illinois, Maryland, Iowa

The Huskers will not have to travel to face the Northwestern Wildcats, Ohio State Buckeyes, or Wisconsin Badgers, but will travel to face the Indiana Hoosiers, Michigan Wolverines, and Rutgers Scarlet Knights without any of those teams visiting Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska will see a rough go of home-and-away opponents in Michigan State, Illinois, Purdue, and Maryland along with Iowa, Minnesota, and Penn State

As for the non-conference schedule, Nebraska only has a few games announced. Games against Creighton and Kansas State headline what is known thus far, along with a Thanksgiving trip to Orlando for more details, be sure to catch up here.

The remainder of Nebraska’s full 2022-2023 schedule, including more non-conference opponents and specific dates and times, will be released later this summer or in the early fall.

Earlier on Thursday, the Nebraska women’s basketball team announced home and away conference opponents as well.