Friday Flakes: Nebraska OL Turner Corcoran is Now 100% Healthy

Jimmy Watkins of the Omaha World-Herald reported some great news on Wednesday. It appears that Turner Corcoran is now 100% healthy and if there were a game today then he would be ready to go. Watkins talked to Corcoran at a youth development camp last weekend.

This is great news for an offensive line that is in need of some difference makers. We are still waiting on a green light from Teddy Prochaszka who looked like one of those difference makers last season until he sustained a season-ending injury.

It is safe to say that the lynch-pin in the success of this team going into 2022 might lean exclusively on the shoulders of the offensive line. The special teams might have something to say about that as well.

The stat that has been making the rounds is that Adrian Martinez was pressured on 42% of his drop backs last season which was the most in the country.

Hopefully a new physical style of running can help bring that percentage down significantly. We will see if that happens but getting guys healthy sure will go a long way to help out the unit.

