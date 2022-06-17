Five Heart Podcast 283: The Half-Assed Half-Hour

It’s the middle of June. We’re a little hard up for content. So....
We still have an episode to offer.
In this episode:
- Cayden Brumbaugh - Nebraska baseball picks up an outfielder transfer from Oklahoma State
- Riley Van Poppel - Nebraska football gets a decent looking defensive lineman recruit from Texas
- Jon wonders “How is it we were 3-9 last season and still getting good recruits?”
- Texas and their damned attitude - did you hear about them at Eastern Carolina?
- Look at this:
If you believe this #Tennessee fan, #Texas fans are going to have a rough go of it in the #SEC. pic.twitter.com/UJIrdpdfTL— Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) June 13, 2022
There’s probably other hijinks as well. OH YEAH.
I posted this gem to my Facebook account. Greg brought it up, so here it is for your enjoyment:
I guess I’ve been a problem most of my life.
