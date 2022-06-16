How Nebraska’s Legendary Offensive Lines Were Built: Milt Tenopir - The Assembly Line

Milt Tenopir was Nebraska’s offensive line coach from 1974 to 2002. Nebraska’s 90s run is legendary, and Tenopir wrote a book about his coaching philosophy, including diagrams of the plays the Huskers ran out of the I Formation.
It’s quite the book.
It’s “Run The Damn Ball” guy’s fantasy.
Table of Contents:
- Reflections on my coaching career at Nebraska
- Motivation and Evaluation
- Offensive Approach and Practice Routine
- Run Blocking Progression and Rule Blocking
- The Inside Zone Scheme and Plays
- Outside Zone Principles
- Option Football — Outside Zone Scheme
- The Trap Game
- The Counter Game
- The Isolation and Delayed Draw Series
- Reverses
- The Shovel Passes
- The Passing Game — Option Passes
- Inside Zone, Outside Zone, ISO Passes
- Counter Bootleg Passing Game
- Sprint Draw Protection — Turn back
- Five-Step Drop-Back Protection — Big on Big
- Off-Season Workouts and Nutrition
It is available at Amazon for $225.
