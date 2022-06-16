How Nebraska’s Legendary Offensive Lines Were Built: Milt Tenopir - The Assembly Line

Milt Tenopir was Nebraska’s offensive line coach from 1974 to 2002. Nebraska’s 90s run is legendary, and Tenopir wrote a book about his coaching philosophy, including diagrams of the plays the Huskers ran out of the I Formation.

It’s quite the book.

It’s “Run The Damn Ball” guy’s fantasy.

Table of Contents:

Reflections on my coaching career at Nebraska

Motivation and Evaluation

Offensive Approach and Practice Routine

Run Blocking Progression and Rule Blocking

The Inside Zone Scheme and Plays

Outside Zone Principles

Option Football — Outside Zone Scheme

The Trap Game

The Counter Game

The Isolation and Delayed Draw Series

Reverses

The Shovel Passes

The Passing Game — Option Passes

Inside Zone, Outside Zone, ISO Passes

Counter Bootleg Passing Game

Sprint Draw Protection — Turn back

Five-Step Drop-Back Protection — Big on Big

Off-Season Workouts and Nutrition

It is available at Amazon for $225.

I Have Books Out!

On August 21st, 2015, I unexpectedly dropped dead of a widowmaker heart attack. I was shocked five times on the way to the hospital with no response. I was shocked two more times in the ER. I was dead for over 20 minutes. A stent was placed, and I was induced into a coma. In January 2016, I received a second stent and in June I was diagnosed with an anoxic brain injury.

I wrote a book about death and recovery. The title, “Been Dead, Never Been To Europe” reflects the ironic nature of life: what happens versus what we want to happen.

You can download a sample here!

“Been Dead, Never Been To Europe” is available world-wide here.

My second book is directed towards heart attack survivors. “Manage Your Damage - Heart Attack Survivor” is based on the strategies I used to recover my life.

“Manage Your Damage - Heart Attack Survivor is available here.

Consider signing up for Jon’s Postlife Crisis newsletter, which is about interests beyond Cornhuskers sports. (I know, right?)