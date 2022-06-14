Nebraska Volleyball Schedule Released

The 2022 Nebraska volleyball schedule was released today. There are 18 home matches including two weekends with home tournaments. Those home tournaments plus the four non conference opponents include nine different teams; seven of those teams went to the NCAA tournament last season.
Opening weekend, at the Husker Invitational, Nebraska faces three opponents; Texas A&M Corpus Christi (19-10 lost to Baylor in the 1st round of NCAA tournament), Tulsa (14-16 lost to UTEP in the 1st round) and Pepperdine (22-6, lost to Central Florida in the 1st round). Nicklin Hames younger sister, Kayleigh Hames, plays for Pepperdine as an outside hitter.
The second weekend of play brings Loyola Marymount and Ole Miss to town. Ole Miss is coached by former Husker player and coach Kayla Banwarth. Ole Miss was 21-9 last season and lost to Creighton in the 1st round of the NCAA tournament.
The Wednesday after playing Ole Miss, Nebraska travels to Creighton for a match. Then they head home to host Long Beach State and Stanford. Of course you remember that former Nebraska coach, Tyler Hildebrand, and former Nebraska player, Callie Schwarzenbach, are now at Long Beach State.
Stanford was 19-11 last season. They beat Iowa State in the 1st round of the NCAA tournament and then lost to Minnesota in the 2nd round. Stanford is coached by Kevin Hambly who was the coach at Illinois prior to Stanford.
The last non conference match takes the Huskers to Kentucky. Kentucky volleyball was 25-5 last season. Two years ago they won the NCAA championship but last season they lost to Illinois in the 2nd round.
Nebraska’s conference schedule features 20 matches; there are 3 on a Wednesday, 7 on a Friday, 6 on a Saturday and 4 Sunday matches. There are 3 times the Huskers play Friday night and then return to the court on Saturday.
The last weekend of the season features one of those back to back matches; Friday against Wisconsin and Saturday against Minnesota. We can bet that by the time we get to this point in the season those match will mean a great deal.
Nebraska faces all Big Ten opponents twice except: Minnesota (it is the last conference match of the season!), Illinois, Michigan, Penn State, Rutgers and Indiana. Again, the match against Minnesota is sure to be a good one and it will mean something for the Big Ten title as well as NCAA seedings.
Husker Invitational
Aug 26 Texas A&M Corpus Christi
Aug 26 Tulsa
Aug 27 Pepperdine
Ameritas Players Challenge
Sep 1 Loyola Marymount
Sep 3 Mississippi
Sep 7 at Creighton
Sep 10 Long Beach State
Sept 13 Stanford
Sep 18 at Kentucky
Sep 23 Michigan State
Sep 24 Ohio State
Sep 30 at Rutgers
Oct 1 at Maryland
Oct 7 at Michigan State
Oct 8 at Michigan
Oct 14 Penn State
Oct 16 Northwestern
Oct 19 at Purdue
Oct 22 at Illinois
Oct 26 at Wisconsin
Oct 29 Maryland
Nov 2 Indiana
Nov 6 at Northwestern
Nov 11 Iowa
Nov 13 at Ohio State
Nov 18 at Iowa
Nov 20 Purdue
Nov 25 Wisconsin
Nov 26 Minnesota
The first match is 73 days away! GBR!!
