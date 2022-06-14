Nebraska Volleyball Schedule Released

The 2022 Nebraska volleyball schedule was released today. There are 18 home matches including two weekends with home tournaments. Those home tournaments plus the four non conference opponents include nine different teams; seven of those teams went to the NCAA tournament last season.

Opening weekend, at the Husker Invitational, Nebraska faces three opponents; Texas A&M Corpus Christi (19-10 lost to Baylor in the 1st round of NCAA tournament), Tulsa (14-16 lost to UTEP in the 1st round) and Pepperdine (22-6, lost to Central Florida in the 1st round). Nicklin Hames younger sister, Kayleigh Hames, plays for Pepperdine as an outside hitter.

The second weekend of play brings Loyola Marymount and Ole Miss to town. Ole Miss is coached by former Husker player and coach Kayla Banwarth. Ole Miss was 21-9 last season and lost to Creighton in the 1st round of the NCAA tournament.

The Wednesday after playing Ole Miss, Nebraska travels to Creighton for a match. Then they head home to host Long Beach State and Stanford. Of course you remember that former Nebraska coach, Tyler Hildebrand, and former Nebraska player, Callie Schwarzenbach, are now at Long Beach State.

Stanford was 19-11 last season. They beat Iowa State in the 1st round of the NCAA tournament and then lost to Minnesota in the 2nd round. Stanford is coached by Kevin Hambly who was the coach at Illinois prior to Stanford.

The last non conference match takes the Huskers to Kentucky. Kentucky volleyball was 25-5 last season. Two years ago they won the NCAA championship but last season they lost to Illinois in the 2nd round.

Nebraska’s conference schedule features 20 matches; there are 3 on a Wednesday, 7 on a Friday, 6 on a Saturday and 4 Sunday matches. There are 3 times the Huskers play Friday night and then return to the court on Saturday.

The last weekend of the season features one of those back to back matches; Friday against Wisconsin and Saturday against Minnesota. We can bet that by the time we get to this point in the season those match will mean a great deal.

Nebraska faces all Big Ten opponents twice except: Minnesota (it is the last conference match of the season!), Illinois, Michigan, Penn State, Rutgers and Indiana. Again, the match against Minnesota is sure to be a good one and it will mean something for the Big Ten title as well as NCAA seedings.

Husker Invitational

Aug 26 Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Aug 26 Tulsa

Aug 27 Pepperdine

Ameritas Players Challenge

Sep 1 Loyola Marymount

Sep 3 Mississippi



Sep 7 at Creighton

Sep 10 Long Beach State

Sept 13 Stanford

Sep 18 at Kentucky

Sep 23 Michigan State

Sep 24 Ohio State

Sep 30 at Rutgers

Oct 1 at Maryland

Oct 7 at Michigan State

Oct 8 at Michigan

Oct 14 Penn State

Oct 16 Northwestern

Oct 19 at Purdue

Oct 22 at Illinois

Oct 26 at Wisconsin

Oct 29 Maryland

Nov 2 Indiana

Nov 6 at Northwestern

Nov 11 Iowa

Nov 13 at Ohio State

Nov 18 at Iowa

Nov 20 Purdue

Nov 25 Wisconsin

Nov 26 Minnesota

The first match is 73 days away! GBR!!